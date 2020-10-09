Alabama has to be prepared for both Ole Miss quarterbacks

The aspect of Plumlee that has Alabama head coach Nick Saban most on edge is the passing ability.

“Well I think you have to respect the guy because he's such a good athlete, but he also played quarterback a lot last year, and he's very capable of throwing the ball, so you can't really say he's just a Wildcat guy when he's playing quarterback,” Saban said.

“They use him as a wide receiver, they use him as a running back. We've just got to categorize him relative to what he's playing and try to play the plays, and he's a very capable guy and very good athlete.

"We have to respect his ability to throw the ball because when we played against him last year and he was very effective as passer.”

Under Kiffin, the rushing attack has resembled the more common spread option schemes he used at Alabama and have become popular across the country.

Plumlee as a motion man for runs and passes adds tricky wrinkles for defenses to digest on the fly, but the scheme is not as diverse as it was last season.

That has not stopped it from being effective.