Alabama has to be prepared for both Ole Miss quarterbacks

TUSCALOOSA — Last year, Ole Miss blindsided Alabama in personnel and scheme.
Ole Miss came to Tuscaloosa with a freshman quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee, who had just three rushes and seven pass attempts in his first four games.
In the Crimson Tide's 59-31 win, Plumlee attempted 28 passes and, more importantly, ran 25 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Now, Alabama is well aware of Plumlee is and what he’s capable of athletically. There’s still no telling how he will be used on Saturday.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has tried to strike a balance in handing the offense over to Matt Corral, the more advanced passer of the two, while incorporating Plumlee as a specialty threat at wide receiver, running back and at times as a quarterback.
As it goes into another meeting with the Rebels, Alabama is once again tasked with the unknown of an Ole Miss offense.
With Plumlee operating in positions other than quarterback, such schemes were almost nonexistent in Ole Miss’ first two games under Kiffin.
Plumlee has not been far from nonexistent: he has a total of nine carries for 20 yards, a 6-yard reception and one completion for 3 yards in 2020. But he has been on the field consistently, giving him a chance at statistical explosion similar to the one he had against UA last year.
The aspect of Plumlee that has Alabama head coach Nick Saban most on edge is the passing ability.
“Well I think you have to respect the guy because he's such a good athlete, but he also played quarterback a lot last year, and he's very capable of throwing the ball, so you can't really say he's just a Wildcat guy when he's playing quarterback,” Saban said.
“They use him as a wide receiver, they use him as a running back. We've just got to categorize him relative to what he's playing and try to play the plays, and he's a very capable guy and very good athlete.
"We have to respect his ability to throw the ball because when we played against him last year and he was very effective as passer.”
Under Kiffin, the rushing attack has resembled the more common spread option schemes he used at Alabama and have become popular across the country.
Plumlee as a motion man for runs and passes adds tricky wrinkles for defenses to digest on the fly, but the scheme is not as diverse as it was last season.
That has not stopped it from being effective.
Against two of the better defensive fronts in the SEC (Florida and Kentucky), sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy has averaged 4.73 yards per carry, running for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Corral has 101 rushing yards on the season despite being sacked six times for a loss of 39 yards.
Harris nears Top 10: Alabama running back Najee Harris is 127 yards away from tying Dennis Riddle for 10th in school history with 2,645 career rushing yards. From there, Harris could move up the ranks quickly.
After matching Riddle’s output, Harris would be just 96 yards shy of tying Johnny Musso for ninth in school history with 2,741 yards. The next 600 yards would move him past Damien Harris, Trent Richardson, Mark Ingram, T.J. Yeldon and Kenneth Darby up to fourth in school history, then just 77 yards away from Bobby Humphrey’s place in third.
The shortened season could take away Harris’ chance at breaking Derrick Henry’s school record of 3,591 career yards, but Harris can begin his climb up the top 10 in school history starting Saturday.
Picking it: Alabama has racked up five interceptions on the Rebels in their last three meetings, returning those interceptions for a total of 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Corral was not responsible for any of those interceptions and generally has been safe with the ball: he’s thrown five interceptions over 260 attempts. Hurricane Delta could ground the passing attacks as a whole, but if both teams are able to let it fly, the Rebels doing so without an interception would be a change of pace.
