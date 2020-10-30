Alabama, minus Waddle, hosts Mississippi State

“We’re playing a team that’s going to throw the ball 60-70 times in a game and we’re going to have to play really, really well to keep them from scoring a lot of points, which they’re capable of,” Saban said.

QB COMPETITION: Leach hasn’t tipped his hand on who will start, K.J. Costello or Will Rogers, saying they were “neck and neck” to start the week. Both have thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. Rogers, though, was 15-of-18 passing against Texas A&M and, unlike Costello, didn’t throw a pick.

DEFENSIVE SWAP: Statistically, Mississippi State has the better defense, yet another flip flop for Leach and Saban teams. The Bulldogs are allowing 295.5 total yards per game, compared to ’Bama’s 427. But they’re almost even in points per game, Mississippi State allowing 26.8 and Alabama 26.4.

“They play hard, they have some experience on their team and (are) also playing some young guys, too,” Jones said. “But they do have a little bit of a different structure that we have to be really locked in to compared to what we normally see.”