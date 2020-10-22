Alabama receiving corps spreading it around

TUSCALOOSA — Through the NFL draft and the transfer portal, Alabama lost the players responsible for 1,945 receiving yards last season and 17 receiving touchdowns. It created opportunity for someone to step into a huge statistical season, be it Jaylen Waddle elevating his depth chart status or a new wide receiver stepping into the third role.

The answer through four games is all of them, in ways that may not help them break individual records but will make Alabama’s offense even more dangerous.

Alabama is spreading its receiving workload through Waddle, DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III well, with all of them in the top six in the SEC in receiving yards through four games. Tennessee is tasked with corralling them all on Saturday.

“I think that's good just because teams can't just sit there and just be like, ‘Oh well we're going to focus on this person and that person,’ but really you have to focus on everybody in the offense because you never know whose day it's going to be,” Smith said.