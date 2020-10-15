Auburn aims to use Anthony Schwartz more in passing game

The touchdown gave Auburn a nine-point lead, and even though Arkansas managed to come back, it proved to be crucial in the Tigers’ two-point victory.

“It was just a screen so the linemen came out. They took it, and I ran up behind them and just saw the opening to the right so I ran there,” Schwartz said.

“I got a good block from Shed (Jackson) who kind of walled his man off, and I was pretty much just able to walk into the end zone. I know it was a big momentum shift for us to be able to increase our lead and just bring us back after we were struggling for a little bit.”

Schwartz’s performance against Arkansas was much-needed after Eli Stove missed the game due to injury and Seth Williams played despite not being 100 percent. Schwartz’s high usage Saturday might have been out of necessity, but for head coach Gus Malzahn it was hopefully the start of something bigger.

Malzahn said that during the offseason it became increasingly apparent to the staff that they had to get Schwartz the ball more often. Malzahn explained Williams and Schwartz being dynamic receivers would only open up more options for both of them, as defenses would have to decide who gets double-covered and who they’re willing to risk leaving in a one-on-one situation.