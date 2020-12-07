Auburn coach Gus Malzahn clarifies 'solid year' comment

Malzahn noted the inexperience on this year’s team — five of the Tigers’ 22 starters against Texas A&M were sophomores or younger — and how their growing pains could lead to significant improvement this time next year. Auburn also has several important contributors who were juniors this season, and their returns for 2021 — along with any seniors this season who use the NCAA’s extended eligibility — could turn the Tigers into one of the SEC’s most-experienced teams.

Then there is the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class, which is considered the 41st-best class in the nation per 247 Sports. Auburn has 12 commits in the upcoming class, but even on the heels of four-star running back Armoni Goodwin’s de-commitment last week Malzahn said he felt good about how the class was shaping up prior to the December early signing period.

“We're going to be able to finish it strong. There's a handful of people out there who are waiting to make decisions that we feel really good about. I think this will be a really good signing period,” Malzahn said on Dec. 1. “Obviously it's unique. It's a little bit different.

"When nobody can come on campus, that makes it tough on us because that's usually one of our advantages. But still, with that being said I feel very positive that the next two weeks there will be a lot of good news coming for Auburn.”