Auburn coach Gus Malzahn clarifies 'solid year' comment

AUBURN - Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said on Sunday he didn’t want to be misunderstood.
Malzahn sought to clarify comments he made after the Tigers’ 31-20 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, when he said with Auburn’s potential 6-4 conference record and a normal non-conference schedule “it’d be a solid year.” Malzahn re-addressed the team’s standing Sunday night and emphasized this year’s results were not up to par for the eighth-year head coach.
“We won five and we're playing an SEC team on the road, which is going to be a big challenge. I was asked if [we beat Mississippi State] it would be a 'solid' season. I just wanted to make sure that it's very clear: our expectation is to win championships here at Auburn. It's been that way since I've been here,” Malzahn said.
“We're not happy with a six-win season. But under the circumstances of being an inexperienced team, having a couple injuries, not having a non-conference schedule — which, in the past, we've been very good in non-conference. But make no mistake, our goal is to win championships.”
Auburn entered the 2020 season ranked 11th in the nation in the preseason Associated Press poll, but the Tigers didn’t stay there for long.
After beating Kentucky in the season opener, Auburn lost on the road to Georgia 27-3 in Week 2, bounced back with a dramatic victory over Arkansas then lost on the road to South Carolina, which ultimately fired head coach Will Muschamp after the Gamecocks lost their next three games.
The Tigers then strung together three consecutive victories over Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee before losing to top-ranked Alabama on the road and falling to the Aggies at home.
The Tigers are on track to end 2020 without a single victory over an opponent ranked in the final AP poll, which would mark the first time that’s happened since 2015.
Malzahn’s record as Auburn head coach is 67-35.
Auburn has now lost at least four games in seven consecutive seasons — a streak that started with Malzahn’s second year at the helm.
Malzahn acknowledged the disappointment Auburn fans have felt this season before expressing his optimism for 2021.
“When we're not in the mix to win championships, that's part of being the coach here. They expect to win championships just like I said. And this year was an extremely tough year for a lot of different circumstances. We are one of the least-experienced teams. We had a couple of injuries. I think that had some of the issues,” Malzahn said.
“Next year I think it's really set up. I'm very excited about that. Really for the first time — it's toward the end of the year — and I really let my mind go there as far as the future and all that.
“I think we're going to be right in the mix next year and end up being one of the most-experienced teams coming back.”
Malzahn noted the inexperience on this year’s team — five of the Tigers’ 22 starters against Texas A&M were sophomores or younger — and how their growing pains could lead to significant improvement this time next year. Auburn also has several important contributors who were juniors this season, and their returns for 2021 — along with any seniors this season who use the NCAA’s extended eligibility — could turn the Tigers into one of the SEC’s most-experienced teams.
Then there is the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class, which is considered the 41st-best class in the nation per 247 Sports. Auburn has 12 commits in the upcoming class, but even on the heels of four-star running back Armoni Goodwin’s de-commitment last week Malzahn said he felt good about how the class was shaping up prior to the December early signing period.
“We're going to be able to finish it strong. There's a handful of people out there who are waiting to make decisions that we feel really good about. I think this will be a really good signing period,” Malzahn said on Dec. 1. “Obviously it's unique. It's a little bit different.
"When nobody can come on campus, that makes it tough on us because that's usually one of our advantages. But still, with that being said I feel very positive that the next two weeks there will be a lot of good news coming for Auburn.”
Malzahn is no stranger to the chatter regarding his job security, which has only heightened this fall after the Tigers lost to two of their three primary rivals — Alabama and Georgia — and struggled considerably against both in road losses. The Texas A&M loss — a game in which Auburn led entering the fourth quarter before being outscored 17-0 in the final 14 minutes — certainly didn’t help matters, but Malzahn remained undeterred afterward.
As for his message to the fans, Malzahn again pointed to 2021 as a season with plenty of potential.
“I’m excited about our future, excited about next year. As far as all the guys coming back, when we’ve had experienced teams that’s the years we’ve won championships,” Malzahn said. “That’s what I’m excited about.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!