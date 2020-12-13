Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn

AUBURN - The Gus Malzahn era is over at Auburn.
Auburn announced on Sunday that Malzahn has been relieved of his duties as head football coach following his eighth season with the team. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.
In eight seasons, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 overall record, including a 39-27 record in SEC play. The Tigers were 6-4 against all-SEC competition in 2020, including blowout losses to rivals Georgia and Alabama on the road.
“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” Auburn athletic director Allen Green said in a statement. “We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”
Per his contract, Malzahn’s buyout is $21.45 million, with half of that amount due in 30 days. Per the university’s statement regarding his dismissal, it will be the remainder of his contact.
Malzahn took over as Auburn head coach in 2013 following a three-year stint as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2009-2011 and one year as Arkansas State head coach during which the Red Wolves went 9-3.
The Tigers experienced immediate success under Malzahn’s guidance, as the team went 12-2 in his debut season with dramatic last-second victories against Georgia and Alabama in games that were coined “The Prayer at Jordan-Hare” and “The Kick Six”. They ended the year by going toe to toe with Florida State in the national championship game before ultimately losing 34-31.
Malzahn’s first season as head coach proved to be his most successful.
The Tigers remained competitive following the 2013 campaign but never reached those same highs. Auburn went 23-16 over the next three years before a breakthrough 2017 campaign in which Auburn started the year 5-2 before reeling off five straight wins to capture the SEC West division title for the second time under Malzahn.
Auburn’s strong run that season ended abruptly in the SEC Championship Game when Georgia handed the Tigers a 28-7 loss. Auburn then ended the season with a loss to UCF in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Malzahn followed the 2017 season – which ended with a 10-4 record – with an 8-5 showing in 2018 followed by a 9-4 effort in 2019 that featured promising play from freshman quarterback Bo Nix. The Tigers entered 2020 with plenty of promise, but their high hopes for the season were derailed early.
Auburn opened the season with a victory over Kentucky before losing to Georgia 27-6 on the road. The Tigers pulled off a dramatic last-second victory over Arkansas the following week before a dreadful road performance against South Carolina in a 30-22 loss one week later. The team rattled off three consecutive victories over Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee before falling back to earth against No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Texas A&M in consecutive losses.
The Tigers were slow out of the gates in Saturday’s regular season finale against Mississippi State before two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped Auburn top the Bulldogs 24-10.
“Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity,” Auburn University president Jay Gogue said in a statement. “We appreciate his service to Auburn athletics, Auburn University and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and Kristi all the best.”
Malzahn leaves Auburn with a .660 winning percentage, two double-digit win seasons, no losing seasons, one SEC championship, two SEC West titles and a 2-5 bowl record. He was 3-5 against Alabama in the Iron Bowl, with all three victories coming in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Malzahn’s Tigers were routinely competitive in the SEC, but his struggles against Auburn’s biggest rivals – especially on the road – were well-documented. Malzahn was a combined 0-12 at Georgia, at LSU and at Alabama and lost by a combined 69-19 score to the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide in 2020.
Malzahn was lauded for his offensive prowess upon his hiring at Auburn, but the offense’s inconsistency – specifically in his final season – ultimately led to his downfall. Auburn was 69th in total offense in 2020 (ninth in the SEC), and the unit’s inability to keep up with toughest opponents was hard to ignore.
