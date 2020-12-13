Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn

AUBURN - The Gus Malzahn era is over at Auburn.

Auburn announced on Sunday that Malzahn has been relieved of his duties as head football coach following his eighth season with the team. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.

In eight seasons, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 overall record, including a 39-27 record in SEC play. The Tigers were 6-4 against all-SEC competition in 2020, including blowout losses to rivals Georgia and Alabama on the road.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” Auburn athletic director Allen Green said in a statement. “We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”

Per his contract, Malzahn’s buyout is $21.45 million, with half of that amount due in 30 days. Per the university’s statement regarding his dismissal, it will be the remainder of his contact.

Malzahn took over as Auburn head coach in 2013 following a three-year stint as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2009-2011 and one year as Arkansas State head coach during which the Red Wolves went 9-3.