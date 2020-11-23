Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper under eligibility review

Auburn plays St. Joseph’s at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The game is set to be televised on FS1. Auburn will follow that game with a matchup Friday against powerhouse Gonzaga, set for a 10 a.m. tipoff to be televised on FOX.

“One of the challenges is going to be if we don’t play with Sharife Cooper, you know, what is that going to look like?” Pearl said. ”Different guys are going to have to move over and play different positions in order to be able to compensate for not having him.

“You’ve got to be able to [say] ‘next man up.’“

Pearl said the players took sudden news of the postseason ban in stride. He said the players would focus on this regular season, and that he is proud of them for how they have handled it all.

“The kids are disappointed but it’s amazing how resilient they are,” Pearl said.

“We’re going to continue to move forward and do what we do.”