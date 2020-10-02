Auburn-Georgia spotlight hits QBs with Nix back, UGA in flux

AUBURN - Last season, the matchup between Auburn and Georgia featured one team with an inexperienced quarterback learning the ropes going up against a battle-tested quarterback who had a firm grasp on his role.
This year, the roles between the two teams are reversed.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is back for his sophomore season, and his growth over last year and this extended offseason has left him, his coaches and his teammates confident about his progression. On the other side is Georgia, which played two quarterbacks in its season-opening victory against Arkansas and has a third now in the mix in J.T. Daniels, the USC transfer who was medically cleared on Sunday.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn thought back to last year’s matchup — a 21-14 victory for Georgia — and touched on how far Nix has come since that time.
“I thought Bo did a really good job of bringing us back in the fourth quarter. I felt like we really had a chance with his leadership. He's got a year under his belt, and I think that will help him with this game, playing them one other time before,” Malzahn said. “(His biggest improvement is) just being a veteran. Just the confidence and being a leader. You know, there's no doubt, there's no wondering — he knows what he wants. He's one of our leaders.”
Nix put together a nice start to his second year in Auburn against Kentucky, going 16-of-27 through the air for 233 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. Malzahn said he was really pleased with how Nix was able to spread the ball around and hit different targets, a tactic that could come in handy against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has had the challenge of preparing for Nix the last two seasons. For Smart, the biggest change he’s seen from freshman Nix to sophomore Nix is his ability to make quick decisions, a natural result of having a year of playing under his belt.
“You can put no price tag on experience. I saw that with Jake Fromm. The first year, you saw these simple mistakes, and then the next year it was like, 'OK, I know the down and distance better. I know where the yard marker is. I know I'm in field-goal range, don't take a sack. I know where I'm going with the ball. I've seen this defense already about eight times. I know exactly what to do with the ball,'” Smart said. “It's very obvious that his learning curve is really fast in terms of being able to understand his offense, how to use it. He made some decisions in the last game that last year he wouldn't have made that decision that fast.
“He's done a tremendous job, and he's a really good football player.”
Smart has had to worry about his own quarterback situation this week after redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis started but struggled against the Razorbacks and junior Stetson Bennett entered the game in relief. The availability of Daniels, a former five-star recruit, has muddied the picture going into Saturday’s game, and Smart has been hesitant to tip his hand one way or the other.
“With D'Wan, he's working. He's continuing to work. He's getting better. He's growing as a player and learned from some of his mistakes and trying to get the players around him to play better too so that allows him to have success,” Smart said. “Really, it's the same thing with J.T. He's continuing to work. He's doing a great job. Glad he's cleared. He's able to play now, and we're excited to see him and see what he does.”
For Malzahn, Georgia’s uncertainty at quarterback means his Tigers will have to be ready to adjust on the fly if need be.
“Each quarterback is probably a little bit different. They've played one game with a new offensive coordinator, so we'll see,” Malzahn said. “In a way, it's like another first-game preparation. You've just got to be prepared to be able to adjust. Last week, I thought our defense adjusted well in the second half. If they end up playing (Daniels), it could be a little bit of a period of time to adjust on what their plan is.”
