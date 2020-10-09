Auburn’s match-up with Arkansas features familiarity on both sides

AUBURN - The Auburn Tigers enter Saturday’s game knowing they’ll face a new-look Arkansas team that is surging after snapping a 20-game losing streak in SEC play last week. While the Razorbacks have some new faces on the sidelines and on the field, the two teams have several members that know each other quite well.

Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris — who came to Auburn after two years as Arkansas’ head coach — is the obvious connection between the two programs, but he is far from the only familiar face with the two teams.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was a familiar opponent given his stint as offensive line coach at Georgia, and defensive coordinator Barry Odom built his reputation during his previous tenure at Missouri. There’s also Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, the Florida transfer who never played against the Tigers while he was a Gator but still left an impression on Auburn coach Gus Malzahn during that time.

“Looking at Arkansas, they had a huge, really a big-time win against a ranked team on the road. Very impressive when you watch them on the field defensively. Barry Odom, one of the best there is and what he did against that offense that set SEC all-time records the week before, he deserves two SEC coach of the week awards with everything that he did with that,” Malzahn said.