Auburn’s match-up with Arkansas features familiarity on both sides

AUBURN - The Auburn Tigers enter Saturday’s game knowing they’ll face a new-look Arkansas team that is surging after snapping a 20-game losing streak in SEC play last week. While the Razorbacks have some new faces on the sidelines and on the field, the two teams have several members that know each other quite well.
Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris — who came to Auburn after two years as Arkansas’ head coach — is the obvious connection between the two programs, but he is far from the only familiar face with the two teams.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was a familiar opponent given his stint as offensive line coach at Georgia, and defensive coordinator Barry Odom built his reputation during his previous tenure at Missouri. There’s also Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, the Florida transfer who never played against the Tigers while he was a Gator but still left an impression on Auburn coach Gus Malzahn during that time.
“Looking at Arkansas, they had a huge, really a big-time win against a ranked team on the road. Very impressive when you watch them on the field defensively. Barry Odom, one of the best there is and what he did against that offense that set SEC all-time records the week before, he deserves two SEC coach of the week awards with everything that he did with that,” Malzahn said.
“Offensively, I've always been impressed with Feleipe Franks and the way that he's playing and running the offense. Very impressed when he gets outside the pocket. He's very accurate and he can hurt you with his legs, too.”
Malzahn explained that this week of preparation may be a little different for Morris — who was fired 22 games into his tenure at Arkansas — but by kickoff time he’ll settle into a groove and focus on the game. Auburn center Nick Brahms said he felt Saturday’s game was personal for Morris, leading the junior to say he and his teammates were playing for their offensive coordinator.
Malzahn shied away from saying Morris could provide an assist for Auburn given that he knows Arkansas’ personnel, but linebacker Owen Pappoe did not. The sophomore said Morris has helped the Tigers’ defenders thanks to his knowledge of the Arkansas roster, something that could prove very valuable come Saturday.
“He lets us know what kind of players all those guys are, so he just gives us a little insight playing against them,” Pappoe said.
Malzahn coached against Pittman three times while he was at Georgia and against Odom in 2017 when Auburn topped Missouri 51-17. Malzahn explained that the Razorbacks are playing extremely hard through two games, something he attributed to the job Pittman, Odom and the rest of the staff have done. Malzahn explained that Odom did an excellent job with his scheme against Georgia and Mississippi State, leading Malzahn to say his Tigers better be ready to execute.
On the other side for Arkansas is an offense led by Franks, who is someone Pappoe was really impressed by.
“I think they look better than they have the past few years. Definitely better than last year,” Pappoe said. “(Franks is) a really talented guy, and I think he’s brought that offense together and has those guys playing hard and playing together. I think it’s going to be a pretty good game for us. We’re going to have to give them all we got because they’re going to give us their best shot.”
Although it’s not quite as fresh as some of the other narratives, the game against the Razorbacks is still notable for Malzahn, the Arkansas native who spent over a decade coaching high school football in the Natural State and was the Razorbacks offensive coordinator once upon a time.
Malzahn drew on his own experience when talking about Morris, explaining that when he went to Tulsa in 2007 and faced Arkansas that season it was an odd outing. Even though it’s been 14 years since Malzahn ran the offense in Fayetteville, he explained it’s still a different feeling whenever his team gets ready to take on Arkansas.
“That’s where I grew up and coached 15 years of high school football and played there, so it’s always a little bit different preparing. Like I said, once the game starts, you’ve got a job to do,” Malzahn said. “This year they’ve got a lot of momentum coming in here, and we just came off a tough loss. We’re going to have to regroup and play good, hard-nosed, clean Auburn football.”
