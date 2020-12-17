Auburn University president: No timeline on coaching search

“They will have to look at it [coaching contracts] carefully, but – you know, they run an operation of $160 million a year – they certainly have got to pay attention to it and do it right,” Gogue said.

Malzahn’s dismissal Sunday came one day after the Tigers finished their regular-season schedule. In eight seasons as head coach, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 overall record, including a 39-27 record in SEC play.

The Tigers were 6-4 against all-SEC competition in 2020, including blowout losses to rivals Georgia and Alabama on the road. Malzahn’s final game as Auburn head coach was a 24-10 road victory over Mississippi State.

The university made it clear Sunday in its statement regarding Malzahn’s dismissal that the coach will be paid for the remainder of his contract. Gogue reiterated as much Thursday.

“One of the requirements when you make a coaching change is we're going to treat the person who leaves with respect and dignity. We're not going to hassle them about anything; we're going to pay them what we said we would in their contract,” Gogue said. “Gus brought us a lot of great, happy, exciting times while he was here. He did a great job in lot of respects, and so I will make sure that he’s paid relative to his contract.”