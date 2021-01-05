Auburn wide receiver Eli Stove turns attention to NFL

AUBURN - After a productive five-year run at Auburn, wide receiver Eli Stove is turning his attention to the NFL.
Stove announced Tuesday he will not use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA and will instead turn his attention to the 2021 NFL Draft. Stove’s decision comes after a productive tenure with the Tigers during which he recorded the fifth-most receptions in program history.
Stove leaves Auburn with 136 receptions for 1,186 yards and six touchdowns. His decision means the Tigers’ top three receivers from 2020 — which includes Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz — will not return for 2021.
“Although my time at Auburn has come to an end, I am looking forward to what is yet to come as I now gear my focus towards the NFL draft,” Stove wrote in part on social media.
“I am confident knowing that I have been fully prepared through amazing leadership and support. I will always wear Auburn on my back, and I am looking forward to being able to put on for the city that has done so much for me.”
Stove played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2016, which included six starts. He appeared in all 14 games for the Tigers during his sophomore season and ended that campaign with 29 receptions for 265 yards.
Stove suffered an ACL injury during the spring prior to the 2018 season and ultimately only appeared in two games that fall, which allowed him to take a medical redshirt.
He took his game to the next level in 2019 by setting new career highs with 37 receptions for 321 yards and three touchdowns, which included a key third-quarter touchdown catch in the Tigers’ season-opening victory over Oregon.
Stove set new career highs with 44 receptions for 359 yards along with three touchdowns in 2020. His most productive game statistically came on Oct. 17, when he had seven receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 30-22 road loss to South Carolina.
Stove becomes the fourth Auburn player to announce their intentions to go pro. Williams announced his decision Monday, Schwartz announced his decision Saturday, and senior linebacker K.J. Britt made his intentions known in December.