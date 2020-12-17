Awards given at Enterprise council meeting

Multiple organizations and individuals were recognized for achievements during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Enterprise City Council.
The first award of the night was the Extra Mile Award given by Mayor Bill Cooper to Enterprise Water Works employees Jeremy Artz and Morris Childs for going above and beyond for a customer.
Cooper said that in October, a resident shut off the water to their home for repairs. When the resident turned the water back on, the valve was broken.
“This happened on a Friday, right at the close of business for the city,” he said. “Jeremy and Morris did not hesitate to stay after hours and help the resident as they knew it would not be possible for the family to go without water the entire weekend. Jeremy and Morris, the city council and I are very honored and proud to have such honest, caring and dedicated employees such as yourselves.”
Alan Mahan, Morris and Artz’s supervisor, thanked the council for its support and said the recognition means a lot to his employees.
“It’s a big morale booster. It does mean a lot to the employees because they do provide a great service to the citizens of Enterprise,” Mahan said.
Next, Cooper invited Parks and Rec Director Billy Powell and Assistant Director/Athletic Director Blake Moore to the podium to recognize the 2020 Alabama Recreation and Parks Association volleyball state championship teams.
In just its third season, the third-fourth grade and fifth-sixth grade volleyball teams brought home the trophy. The third-fourth grade team (Enterprise Columbia Blue) was coached by Brynn Milliner and Lori Peters, and the fifth-sixth grade team (Enterprise Powder Blue) was coached by husband and wife duo Adam and Kylie Blackstock.
Enterprise Columbia Blue had a clean sweep of the tournament while Enterprise Powder Blue had to fight through pool play after a loss to Russellville. They redeemed themselves during a rematch in the championship game after overcoming a 5-14 deficit—in the tie breaker match in volleyball, the first team to 15 wins.
“If you would have had the ticker like on ESPN, it probably would have given them a zero percent chance of winning,” Moore said. “They fought back and just about gave this assistant director a heart attack in the process. We’re very proud of them for fighting back and representing the City of Enterprise.”
With the help of Janie Wiggins, Moore started the volleyball program in 2018 as a clinic out of the old Coppinville school building, and 30 girls attended. The next year, the clinic was able to be held at the rec center gym and their attendance doubled to 60. From there, Moore decided to form an all-star team of third and fourth graders and fifth and sixth graders to see what it would be like.
“The fifth and sixth grade team went 0-2, but got the sportsmanship award. The third and fourth grade team finished third in the state,” he said in an interview in November a week after the teams had won. “I thought maybe, with the right kind of stuff and forming a league, we could get there.”
Despite COVID-19, the department decided to move forward with the league for a third year and had 80 participants. They again formed the all-star teams, this time with the addition of another 5-6 grade team coached by his wife and Enterprise High School junior varsity coach Hannah Moore. Hannah’s team made it to the semifinals, while Milliner and Blackstock made it all the way.
“If Hannah’s team had won, her and Adam would have met up in the semifinals, so that might be a blessing,” Moore added. “But I’m very proud of all three teams. I’m proud of our coaches and what they accomplished, too. This was a huge victory for the City of Enterprise, for the game of volleyball and girls sports in Enterprise.”
Enterprise Columbia Blue team members were Ashleigh Peters, Graycie Harrison, Shelby McCoy, Allyn Kate Fancher, Anslee Milliner, Ally Henderson, Laeken Griffith and Holli Howell. Enterprise Powder Blue team members were Gabriella Blackstock, Ella Elliott, Avery McCoy, Ella Woodall, Sydney Neuwien, Delcy Harrison, Addyson Whaley and Paisley Harmsen.
Last on the night was the recognition of the Christmas parade winners from Chamber Director Erin Grantham.
Despite the current situation, the annual event had over 100 entries and the downtown streets were lined with onlookers.
“I’d like to thank everyone for their participation in the Christmas parade, whether it was as a spectator, as an entry, as a volunteer or one of the hardworking city employees that stayed out there all night with us,” Grantham said. “It was something we weren’t sure we were going to make happen in that very short period of time, so thank you to everyone who helped.
"It's always very hard for our judges to judge these entries, and we recognize the hard work that goes into each of these entries and we appreciate that.”
The awards were given as follows:
Commercial category
- First Place: The Grand Pawlace
- Second Place: Center Stage Dance Studio
- Third Place: Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic
Non-profit category
- First Place: Enterprise Parks and Recreation volleyball
- Second Place: Two or More
- Third Place: Church on Boll Weevil Circle
Spirit Award winner
- The Grand Pawlace
Elfin Magic Award winner
- Crossfit FXT
Honorable Mention
- Mary Kay Consultant Joy Bailey Gress
Grantham also recognized J.R. Crawford who stepped in as acting chairman for the parade when the original chair had to step down.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!