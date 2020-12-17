Awards given at Enterprise council meeting

In just its third season, the third-fourth grade and fifth-sixth grade volleyball teams brought home the trophy. The third-fourth grade team (Enterprise Columbia Blue) was coached by Brynn Milliner and Lori Peters, and the fifth-sixth grade team (Enterprise Powder Blue) was coached by husband and wife duo Adam and Kylie Blackstock.

Enterprise Columbia Blue had a clean sweep of the tournament while Enterprise Powder Blue had to fight through pool play after a loss to Russellville. They redeemed themselves during a rematch in the championship game after overcoming a 5-14 deficit—in the tie breaker match in volleyball, the first team to 15 wins.

“If you would have had the ticker like on ESPN, it probably would have given them a zero percent chance of winning,” Moore said. “They fought back and just about gave this assistant director a heart attack in the process. We’re very proud of them for fighting back and representing the City of Enterprise.”

With the help of Janie Wiggins, Moore started the volleyball program in 2018 as a clinic out of the old Coppinville school building, and 30 girls attended. The next year, the clinic was able to be held at the rec center gym and their attendance doubled to 60. From there, Moore decided to form an all-star team of third and fourth graders and fifth and sixth graders to see what it would be like.