August 21
Ten Buck Two Racing presents 2020 Thunder in The Mud with $15,000 payout at Bama Slam Off-Road in New Brockton. The entire event is Aug. 21 through 23, with the race scheduled for Aug. 22. Thunder in The Mud is a Spring Series quarter-mile oval track spring race. Early registration is $45 and the day of registration is $50. There will be three classes and three payouts: Open SxS ($5,000 payout), Single Cylinder ATV ($5,000 payout) and Open ATV ($5,000 payout). For more information, see their Facebook Page (Bama Slam Off-Road) or call 334-586-4122.
Elba Quarterback Club is having their first meeting Friday, Aug. 21 at the Elba Country Club beginning at 11:30 a.m. Membership can be paid at the door.
August 22
South Alabama Speedway is having Kids Night on Saturday, Aug. 22. Kids 12 and under get in free (grandstands only). Kids will receive a hot dog, a small fountain drink and an ice cream cone. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., practice at 5 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. There will be Modified, Street Stock, Roadrunner, Coyote, Cuplit, Mini-Sportsman and Mini-Cup. Grandstand admission is $8/adult. Pit admission is $25/adult and $15/child ages 3 to 11.
A Free Shredding Event will be held outdoors Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the RE/MAX Premier parking lot at 101 Legacy Drive in Enterprise. This is being hosted by RE/MAX Premier and Fairway Independent Mortgage. Grab all your old papers and bring them in for free shredding on the spot.
August 24
The Enterprise Women’s Day Class for Community Bible Study will be live online this fall. We will be studying the Gospel of John. Class starts on Aug. 24th. You can preregister at www.communitybiblestudy.org or you can contact Lynne, CBS Coordinator at 334-494-2039 by phone, text or email bandL894@yahoo.com. For information on our Next Gen Children and Youth Ministry, you can contact Chris at 334-402-0950. Please come and join us as we celebrate Community Bible Study’s 45th Anniversary.
August 25
Municipal Election Day is Aug. 25. The polling location for Enterprise is the Enterprise Recreation Center at 421 East Lee Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The polling location for Elba is the Elba Church of Christ Fellowship Hall located at 715 Troy Highway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
August 27
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. All federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at Po Folks Restaurant. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry, 334-393-0492.
August 28
Enterprise Quarterback Club will hold the season’s first meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Po Folks. Anyone in or who wants to join the QB Club is welcome. A limited supply of game programs will be available at the meeting and at the game for $5.
August 30
2020 Enterprise Country Club Junior Golf Series is a monthly nine-hole competition for golfers age 18 and younger from July to October. This is open to members and nonmembers. These events will be 9-hole stroke play with a double par max that will allow young golfers to improve their skills, promote the use of club facilities, and increase their love for the game. 10 & under are Red Tee (requires parent to caddy), 11-12 are Gold Tees, 13-14 are White Tees, 15-16 are Blue Tees, and 17-18 are Blue Tees. Girls will play from the same tees with the exception of 15-16 (Red) and 17-18 (Silver). The remaining dates are Aug. 30, Sept. 13, Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and Championship on Oct. 25. Tee off is 3 p.m. Entry fee is $15 per event. Grand prize: stand bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraving. Please call the clubhouse at (334) 347-2726 with any questions and to register. All information can be found at enterprisecountryclub.org. New players are welcome.
September 17
Regency School of Real Estate is beginning on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Century 21 Regency Realty, Inc., 531 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Class is held on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $380 (includes book). For more information, contact instructor Robin Foy at 334-389-4410.
September 26
Altrusa International of Jack, AL is hosting the 3rd Annual Jack Day Car Show at the Zion Chapel School in conjunction with the Jack Day Community Festival on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a $20 car entry fee. People’s Choice and Best in Show top 10 winners. There will be door prizes. For more information, contact Jerry Senn at 334-464-0030 or Jennifer Gatlin at 334-372-5817.
On-going events
Enjoy summer time savings at the Friends of Enterprise Public Library Summer Mini Book Sale June 1 – August 31. Daily deals only. The sale is located at 101 E. Grubbs Street, the second floor, and is only available during library operating hours. Up to 50 percent off items marked $0.50 and higher. New items added every week. There are lots of books available to include fiction, great summer reads, literature, sports, religious, romance, inspirational, vintage books, crafts, quilting, handyman, children’s books, home schooling, cookbooks, gardening, history, WWI, Civil War and more.
Enterprise City Schools is offering curbside meal pick-up for breakfast and lunch for all ECS distance learning students. Pick up is daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the school of the parents’ choosing. Parents must fill out a form online at enterpriseschools.net. This program is available to Enterprise City Schools students only.
Meditation and Tea on Friday afternoons is being offered by Yoga on Main in Enterprise from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Come as you are with an open mind and smile. Suggested contribution is $10. The intention is for anyone interested to be able to attend, regardless of financial means. Email Lorna at lillerbrunn1@gmail.com for more information.
Back to school supply drive. Coffee County Family Services Center has already given out 320 backpacks filled with school supplies; however, there is still a need for the following items: 2-inch white view binders, headphones, calculators (regular & scientific), five-tab dividers with pockets and notebook paper. Eagle’s Wing Technologies is a drop-off point if you wish to donate. They are located at 707C Boll Weevil Circle (next to Popeye’s Chicken). Donations will be accepted during business hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
