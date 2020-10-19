 Skip to main content
Carroll High football team forfeiting next two games due to positive COVID-19 tests
Carroll High football team forfeiting next two games due to positive COVID-19 tests

The Carroll High football team will forfeit its final two regular season games – at Andalusia this Friday and at Tallassee the following week – due to positive tests within the Eagles’ program, Ozark City Schools superintendent Dr. Rick McInturf confirmed to the Dothan Eagle on Monday.

According to McInturf, two Carroll football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Eagles’ game last Friday against Charles Henderson.

Carroll High School is only offering remote instruction on Monday and Tuesday this week. It is anticipated that Carroll will return to regular face-to-face instruction on Wednesday.

