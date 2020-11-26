Coming Home: New DLS leader Hall sees opportunities and bright, exciting future

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Dothan Eagle's 2020 Progress edition in October.

Alison Hall was entrenched as a key figure in the Auburn Parks & Recreation Department, but the allure of coming home was too hard to pass up.

"I loved Auburn and loved my job, but then I saw this opportunity open up,” Hall said. “All of my family is still here and it just seemed like a good fit – chance for me to continue to challenge myself and learn more, but then also come home.”

Hall was hired as the Dothan Department of Leisure Services director on April 13, stepping into the big shoes left by Elston Jones, who retired after 40 years of service in the department, his final 12 in charge.

The situation she stepped into wasn't broken in the least, but Hall is eager to put her stamp on the department in the coming years.

“I just think the next 10 to 15 years are going to be really exciting,” Hall said. “Dothan has one of the best departments in the state with some of the best facilities. Dothan has got a big star as far as the tournaments we host, the quality of tournaments that we host and not just baseball and softball.