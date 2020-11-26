Coming Home: New DLS leader Hall sees opportunities and bright, exciting future

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Dothan Eagle's 2020 Progress edition in October.
Alison Hall was entrenched as a key figure in the Auburn Parks & Recreation Department, but the allure of coming home was too hard to pass up.
"I loved Auburn and loved my job, but then I saw this opportunity open up,” Hall said. “All of my family is still here and it just seemed like a good fit – chance for me to continue to challenge myself and learn more, but then also come home.”
Hall was hired as the Dothan Department of Leisure Services director on April 13, stepping into the big shoes left by Elston Jones, who retired after 40 years of service in the department, his final 12 in charge.
The situation she stepped into wasn't broken in the least, but Hall is eager to put her stamp on the department in the coming years.
“I just think the next 10 to 15 years are going to be really exciting,” Hall said. “Dothan has one of the best departments in the state with some of the best facilities. Dothan has got a big star as far as the tournaments we host, the quality of tournaments that we host and not just baseball and softball.
“I mean tennis and soccer – some of these other sports we’re definitely growing in and our name is getting out there. I can’t wait to see 10 to 15 years from now of what all has been accomplished and looking back and going, 'Hey, we did all of that. And look how much the city has benefited?'”
To get to this point, the 1993 Northview High and Sweet Briar (Va.) College graduate wore many hats in the Auburn recreation department after earning a master’s degree in public administration at Auburn University. She first landed a job as the cultural arts director for the rec department.
“When they hired me, they were in the process of building the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center,” Hall said. “It was finished about six months into the start of my position, so I literally started it from the ground up. I was the first employee.
“I learned how to schedule the facility, hire staff and work with a budget. I worked with a lot of non-profits and arts groups in the community to bring in gallery exhibits and drama productions and things of that nature and loved it. I had a great time.”
Four years later, Hall transitioned to the community programs director for the department.
“Basically, I was over senior adult programing; therapeutic programing,” Hall said. “I was also over special events. It was kind of the catch-all. So it was everything that wasn’t athletics,” she added with a chuckle.
“I really got to interact with the entire department and utilize different aspects of the department and different employees to kind of put all of this together.
“We grew that side of the department and then eventually I was promoted and became the Community and Special Programs director. It went from that one position and we created it to about four positions, so we grew it quite a bit. I also took on all of the rec centers at that point and the pool.”
It’s her expertise away from the ball fields that she hopes to put to good use in the Dothan department in the coming years.
“Here we have a lot of recreation centers and they are heavily focused on athletics, which is a great thing,” Hall said. “That has been Dothan’s bread and butter for 50 years. But I think it’s time that we started utilizing those recreation centers for more than just athletics.
“One of the things I specialized in was programing. You know, bringing in programing, events, classes – ways to utilize the rec centers when it’s not being used for athletics.
“That’s definitely something that we’re going to be working on here this upcoming year is how to better utilize our rec centers so that there more well-rounded and utilized throughout the day and evening.”
The city’s oldest recreation center – Doug Tew – is on Hall’s radar for improvements.
“We’re excited that we are in the process now of turning it into a therapeutic center, so it gets a new life,” Hall said. “It’s a great facility. It’s got an auditorium; it’s got a gymnasium, classrooms, outdoor fields, playground, pool. I mean it’s an all-inclusive center.
"What better place for the therapeutic group (special needs children and adults) to grow? We have a very active group especially involved in Special Olympics, but unfortunately, they’ve never had a home. They’ve been bounced around from facility to facility.
"But they have grown in size and we feel like they are going to continue to grow in size, so we feel like this is a great chance to revitalize Doug Tew and give it a new purpose.”
There are other projects on the drawing board, such as more additions to Water World and a second trail within the Westgate complex.
“We’re going to be adding another loop, which I think people are excited about,” Hall said of the Westgate walking and biking trail. “We’re going to get working on that in the winter months.
“We are playing with some ideas with some of the space that is still left out there (Westgate). There is a lot of opportunity for expansion.
“We certainly want to do phase 2 of Water World expansion, which is a lazy river. Everyone wants a lazy river. I wanted a lazy river when I was a kid.
“Also, we really are looking forward to expanding our programing at all of our rec centers and seeing what possibilities are there, what partnerships are there and just seeing what else can we bring to the table.
“We’re also working in-house on a master plan for some of our facilities. How do we see utilizing them in the future? Do they need something added to them? Do they just need maintenance?”
Hall is eager to tackle all of the projects, even if COVID-19 has made it tough in her first year in the position.
“It’s been challenging one because it took me so long to get to meet employees,” Hall said of the pandemic. “When I first got here, we were very much in quarantine mode and they were doing shifts, so that if someone got sick, it wouldn’t take everyone down.
“And of course walking in and there were no programs going on. Dothan is known for its athletics and I missed a whole season, basically, and didn’t get to see it in operation and didn’t get to see how the staff interacted and any problems that they typically had.”
Through it all, Hall feels very fortunate to lead a recreation department that is the envy of much of the state.
“It’s a great staff,” Hall said. “The department heads here have been very welcoming, very accommodating. I really do like working for the City of Dothan.”
