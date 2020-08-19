COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Providence Eagles

Providence Christian has won 22 games in the past two seasons, including a 12-win campaign that ended with a one-point loss in the state semifinals in 2018.
The Eagles went 10-2 last year and saw 14 seniors depart, but another strong senior class with a good bit of experience is ready to step up.
“I had 14 seniors last year and I have exactly the same this year,” ninth-year coach Kenny Keith said. “My junior class is a little smaller and I’ve got a huge sophomore class.”
Seven starters, most of them seniors, are back on offense and seven also return on defense.
“We’re expecting a lot out of them,” Keith said of his seniors. “So far, so good as far as leadership. A lot of those guys play both ways. We’ve got some younger guys coming up that hopefully can give us some quality depth.
“We’ve got a couple holes we’ve got to fill, but we think we’ve got some guys who are certainly capable of doing that – they’ll just be younger.”
Those holes he mentioned are at inside linebacker on defense and at tight end on offense.
“We lost a really good one in Jackson Colley,” the coach said. “Reed Linder’s back, which is really good, but somebody’s got to come up and take that spot, which is a big spot for us in our offense.”
The Eagles also have to replace play-making quarterback Collins McClintock. Jake Smith, a junior who was the backup last season, is poised to take that role. Harrison Mims is playing behind him.
Providence knows it has a weapon in Gus Goldsborough, a senior tailback who stepped up when talented Wise Gordon was lost for the season with a knee injury early last year.
“Gus is just a hard-nosed, tough kid, a smart kid, runs the ball hard, just a leader,” Keith said. “He plays defense, too. He could play anywhere there, outside linebacker, safety. He’s been playing a long time. Two years ago he was on the scout team. He got beat up pretty good by those guys. He’s been through the fire.”
The coach has been encouraged by the play of Christian Durden, who is a sophomore. Senior Grant Weatherford is a senior who will carry the ball at the wingback position.
"With Grant and Gus both seniors, we’re going to expect them to carry the load for us on offense,” the coach said.
Weatherford and Linder could be among Smith’s favorite targets, Keith added. Connor Odom has a chance to win the other tight end spot.
“We throw to our fullback, too. I don’t know who that’s going to be. We’re going to have some youth there. Ford Register has potential, but we’ve got three or four guys who will work there and see who wins the job.”
Helping all of the younger guys will be an offensive line that returns four of five starters. Senior center Matthew Morris (5-10, 230), junior guard Jonathan Wells (6-1, 190), and senior tackles Holland Harris (6-2, 220) and Ian Smith (6-3, 230) are all back. A number of candidates will battle for the other guard spot, although junior Griffin Barfield (5-9, 190) may hold a slight edge.
Defensively, both outside linebackers – seniors Tate Thornell and Weatherford – and both cornerbacks – Jake Smith, the junior, and senior Abe Chancellor – are returning starters.
Goldsborough is back at a safety spot. Durden could play with him. Harris likely will move from the interior defense line to defensive end. Jackson Dykes is a senior returning starter at defensive tackle.
“He’s been a surprise,” the coach said. “Last year was his first year playing football. His head was spinning, but we got a lot out of him and he learned a lot. This year he’s got so much more confidence. We’re expecting him to help us a lot.”
Linder likely will slide into the other defensive end slot opposite Harris. Ian Smith, the senior offensive lineman, will be up front on defense, too.
The inside linebackers will be new starters, junior Jonathan Wells and sophomore Harrison Mims.
“The thing about it, we think they can do it, but we didn’t get to do spring so you don’t really know,” Keith said. “We saw them in games last year. We know they’re capable. They are potential starters.
“When we played Gordo in the playoffs, one our of inside linebackers got hurt. We put Jonathan in and he did really well. Then he got hurt and we threw Harrison in there. He just responded. We said, ‘OK, he can play there.’ We feel good about both of them being able to do it. Then we’ve got some other guys that can play there.”
Senior John Jeter has worked out in the offseason and looks ready to be the placekicker. Jake Smith should be the punter.
The Eagles open the season at Class 5A Rehobeth. They will play in a revamped seven-team Class 3A, Region 2 with Houston Academy, Opp, Slocomb, Wicksburg, Daleville and New Brockton. Perennial power Pike County has moved out, along with Geneva and Straughn, who went to Class 4A. Daleville and New Brockton are the newcomers.
Keith said he has relied on the seniors’ experience and leadership.
“That’s exactly where it comes in,” he said. “Those 14 seniors, they have to take over and lead. They’ve been there, they know what it takes in the battle.”
He said the key is to execute what the Eagles do.
“We don’t change a lot because I don’t know anything else,” the coach said. “The senior guys can go out there right now and run our offense. So that’s a plus. Then we bring the younger guys along.
“To be honest with you, a key thing is going to be the virus thing. If somebody’s sick or out, how do you manage that? We’re going to prepare for more depth than usual. I told our coaches to make sure we were three-deep instead of two-deep. You never know.”
EAGLES AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Kenny Keith (9th year at Providence Christian and as a head coach, 56-30)
2019 record: 10-2 record, 6-1 in Class 3A, Region 2, second round of Class 3A state playoffs
2019 results: at New Brockton (W, 42-13); Houston County (W, 49-0); at Geneva # (W, 41-16); Wicksburg # (W, 21-0); Slocomb # (W, 35-21); at Dale County (W, 27-13); Pike County # (L, 10-47); at Opp # (W, 13-10); at Straughn # (W, 14-13); Houston Academy # (W, 42-7). STATE PLAYOFFS: Bayside Academy (W, 42-21); at Gordo (L, 7-18)
Points scored/per game: 343/28.6
Points allowed/per game: 179/14.6
Returning offensive starters (7): RB Gus Goldsborough (Sr., 5-10, 180); WR Grant Weatherford (Sr., 6-1, 185); TE Reed Linder (Sr., 6-3, 200); OL Matthew Morris (Sr., 5-10, 230); OL Ian Smith (Sr., 6-3, 230), OL Johnathan Wells (Jr., 6-1, 190); OL Holland Harris (Sr., 6-2, 220)
Returning defensive starters (7): DE Holland Harris (Sr., 6-2, 220); DT Jackson Dykes (Sr., 6-0, 200); OLB Tate Thornell (Sr., 5-10, 170); OLB Grant Weatherford (Sr., 6-1, 185); DB Jake Smith (Jr., 5-10, 195); DB Abe Chancellor (Sr., 6-3, 180); S Gus Goldsborough (Sr., 5-10, 180)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 at Rehobeth
Aug. 28 Northside Methodist
Sept. 4 at Wicksburg #
Sept. 11 Slocomb #
Sept. 18 Open
Sept. 25 at Elba
Oct. 2 at Opp #
Oct. 9 at Houston Academy #
Oct. 16 New Brockton #
Oct. 23 Daleville #
Oct. 30 Florala
# Denotes region games
