COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Providence Eagles

Providence Christian has won 22 games in the past two seasons, including a 12-win campaign that ended with a one-point loss in the state semifinals in 2018.

The Eagles went 10-2 last year and saw 14 seniors depart, but another strong senior class with a good bit of experience is ready to step up.

“I had 14 seniors last year and I have exactly the same this year,” ninth-year coach Kenny Keith said. “My junior class is a little smaller and I’ve got a huge sophomore class.”

Seven starters, most of them seniors, are back on offense and seven also return on defense.

“We’re expecting a lot out of them,” Keith said of his seniors. “So far, so good as far as leadership. A lot of those guys play both ways. We’ve got some younger guys coming up that hopefully can give us some quality depth.

“We’ve got a couple holes we’ve got to fill, but we think we’ve got some guys who are certainly capable of doing that – they’ll just be younger.”

Those holes he mentioned are at inside linebacker on defense and at tight end on offense.

“We lost a really good one in Jackson Colley,” the coach said. “Reed Linder’s back, which is really good, but somebody’s got to come up and take that spot, which is a big spot for us in our offense.”

The Eagles also have to replace play-making quarterback Collins McClintock. Jake Smith, a junior who was the backup last season, is poised to take that role. Harrison Mims is playing behind him.

Providence knows it has a weapon in Gus Goldsborough, a senior tailback who stepped up when talented Wise Gordon was lost for the season with a knee injury early last year.