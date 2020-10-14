Cross Country Notebook: Dahale comes up big in Enterprise win

Usually, the top two or three runners carry a team to a cross country meet title.

Last Thursday at Dothan’s Eastgate Park, it was a team’s No. 5 runner that provided the difference.

Enterprise sophomore Rajan Dahale finished in 11th place, 17 seconds and three spots ahead of Providence Christian’s fifth runner, Banks Fogler, and the three-spot separation was the difference in the Wildcats taking the Eagle Invite crown.

The two teams, as it turned out, were tied with 25 points each after their top four runners crossed the finish line. Dahale was the next finisher of the two teams to give Enterprise the win with 36 points compared to Providence’s 39.

Houston Academy finished third with 70 points. Wicksburg (131) was fourth, followed by Dothan (146), New Brockton (149) and Opp (188). Headland, Charles Henderson, Northside Methodist, Goshen and Kinston also had runners compete.

Enterprise girls made it a team sweep at the meet, winning comfortably with 29 points behind four runners in the top seven and five in the top 11. Providence Christian was runner-up with 46 points, beating out rival Houston Academy (52 points).