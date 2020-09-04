Dale County rolls past Ashford

ASHFORD — The Dale County Warriors didn’t necessarily need its offense to put away Class 4A, Region 2 rival Ashford early Friday night.
The Warriors rushed out to a 20-0 first quarter lead despite having just one offensive possession, and a salty defense made it stand in a 53-14 road win at W.H. Brown Stadium. The Warriors registered three non-offensive touchdowns overall — two on special teams and one on defense.
The Warriors’ offense performed well, too, scoring on their first three of its first-half possessions in racing out to a 33-0 halftime lead.
Dale County (2-1 overall, 1-0 region) first cracked the scoreboard when Tra Marshall returned a punt 60 yards for a score following the Yellow Jackets’ first possession. Following another Ashford three-and-out, Dale County’s offense marched 51 yards in eight plays for its only score of the first quarter.
The Warriors’ ground game did the vast majority of the damage, gaining 46 yards on five carries. The drive ended when Derrion Crossley took an end around handoff 4 yards for a TD.
Eight minutes into the game, Dale County led 13-0. It took just a few seconds to add to the margin.
On the first play of Ashford’s next drive, a fumbled handoff fell directly into the hands of Dale County’s Christian Ross. Ross raced 25 yards untouched into the end zone, and the Warriors led 20-0 with 3:50 left in the first quarter.
That was all the Warriors needed behind a stingy defense, which allowed just 57 yards to Ashford (0-2, 0-1) in the first half, but the offense shined in the second quarter.
Ethan Teal scored on a 4-yard TD run and threw a 24-yard TD pass to Marshall to extend the lead to 33-0.
For good measure, Crossley returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 89 yards for another non-offensive touchdown.
Dale County’s other scores came on TD runs of 19 and 8 yards from Keviun Anderson.
Ashford scored its first points of the season with 4:21 left in the third quarter. Stelan Griffin’s 49-yard kickoff return, coupled with a facemask penalty, gave the Jackets the ball at the Warrior 26.
Three plays later, Hunter Bryant threw a beautiful pass to a diving Dechristian Newton for a 22-yard TD. That cut Dale County’s lead to 46-6.
Bryant connected with John Luke Lasseter on a 15-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter. Facing fourth and 13, Bryant floated a pass toward the end zone, and Lasseter made a great adjustment in mid-air to make the catch.
The Warriors tallied 383 yards of offense, 287 on the ground. In a balanced attack, seven players registered at least 25 yards on the ground.
Teal led the way with 54 yards and a TD on five carries. He also connected on six of his nine passes for 64 yards.
Marshall added 62 yards on the ground and 46 and a TD receiving.
Bryant led Ashford by connecting on 6-of-8 passes for 45 yards and two scores. He added 31 yards on the ground, just behind the Yellow Jackets’ leading rusher, Devontrez Blake (38 yards).
