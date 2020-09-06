Daughter of local military family wins national talent contest

The daughter of a local military family made national headlines this week after she placed first in her age group in the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s “Military Kids Have Talent” Virtual Contest.

Kormeri Sohui Jones was announced as the winner of the 7-9 age group after two weeks of voting. The virtual contest took place via the foundation’s website and Facebook page. The contest opened for submission on May 20, and contestants had until June 12 to submit their videos. On July 31, the 36 finalists were announced. Voting for the winners took place from July 31 to August 14, and the winners were finally announced on Sept. 1.

Kormeri’s father, William Jones, said his daughter didn’t believe him until she read the email herself. He, on the other hands, was a bit more enthusiastic.

“I was yelling and jumping around with this huge smile on my face, so happy Kormeri had won,” he said. “She works so hard to be the best at everything she does, you know, that competitive spirit.”

Hearing that she’d just won a national contest, it’d be safe to assume that she’s not new to the instrument. In reality, Jones said she’s only been playing for about eight months in a response to quarantine boredom and to have a break from other activities. She only recently was able to start back with her teacher, Roy Hoobler.

“Her mother didn’t give her much of a choice,” he added.

The family learned of the contest from a weekly newsletter, and similar to what prompted the decision for her to learn piano, quarantine fatigue combined with Kormeri’s desire to compete made the choice to enter an easy one.