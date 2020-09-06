Daughter of local military family wins national talent contest

The daughter of a local military family made national headlines this week after she placed first in her age group in the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s “Military Kids Have Talent” Virtual Contest.
Kormeri Sohui Jones was announced as the winner of the 7-9 age group after two weeks of voting. The virtual contest took place via the foundation’s website and Facebook page. The contest opened for submission on May 20, and contestants had until June 12 to submit their videos. On July 31, the 36 finalists were announced. Voting for the winners took place from July 31 to August 14, and the winners were finally announced on Sept. 1.
Kormeri’s father, William Jones, said his daughter didn’t believe him until she read the email herself. He, on the other hands, was a bit more enthusiastic.
“I was yelling and jumping around with this huge smile on my face, so happy Kormeri had won,” he said. “She works so hard to be the best at everything she does, you know, that competitive spirit.”
Hearing that she’d just won a national contest, it’d be safe to assume that she’s not new to the instrument. In reality, Jones said she’s only been playing for about eight months in a response to quarantine boredom and to have a break from other activities. She only recently was able to start back with her teacher, Roy Hoobler.
“Her mother didn’t give her much of a choice,” he added.
The family learned of the contest from a weekly newsletter, and similar to what prompted the decision for her to learn piano, quarantine fatigue combined with Kormeri’s desire to compete made the choice to enter an easy one.
“Kormeri was starting to get a little bored with the daily quarantine routine of study, practice piano, read and free time, so we thought it would be good for her to participate,” Jones said. “She was extremely happy when we told her there was a competition.”
In her video submission, Kormeri wore a sweet lace and chiffon dress and performed “Spanish Caballero.” Jones said she also likes to play “Beach Party,” “Horse Drawn Carriage” and “My Planet Earth.” She also loves gymnastics and art, playing softball and spending time with her little sister, 4-year-old Korina.
She said her favorite subjects to study in school are science and math, and when asked what she wants to be when she grows up, she said, “I don’t know what I want to be right now. I just know I have to be successful and I have to work really hard and not be lazy.”
Kormeri’s drive for working hard didn’t come from nowhere. Her father joined the Army right out of high school at just 17 years old. Seven days after enlisting, he said he found himself in OSUT — one stop unit training, or basic and advanced individual training combined. His first duty station was Fort Sill, Oklahoma, but his career as a military policeman would take him from the plains of the United States around the world to Afghanistan and South Korea, where he would eventually meet his wife, and Kormeri’s mother, Seung Hwa or Seu (Sue).
He describes their meeting in October 2007 as “love at first sight,” and the pair continued to date through his deployment to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2010. He was able to get re-stationed in South Korea and the two got married in 2011. Jones is not originally from the area, but now calls Enterprise home.
“Home is where we lay our heads,” he said.
Jones retired after 24 years of service when Kormeri was in the second grade. Kormeri said being a military kid gave her the chance to meet a lot of different people and the opportunity to learn about different cultures and to share her own culture.
“Military Kids Have Talent” spotlights the children and survivors of our nation’s military service members and veterans. Hosted by Actor Jocko Sims (“Jarhead,” “The Last Ship” and “New Amsterdam”), the talent contest serves to highlight these young people during a time when many milestones and celebrations have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Military kids from across the country submitted recordings of performances for the Foundation’s finalist selection. From Charlotte, N.C., to Okinawa, Japan, the 36 finalists in five age groups exhibit talents including solo and group vocal performances, dance performances and comedy.
