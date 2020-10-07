Dothan’s Powell Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League event on Lake Eufaula

Shane Powell of Dothan brought a two-day total of 10 bass to the scale weighing 38 pounds, 15 ounces to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine Bulldog Division Super-Tournament at Lake Eufaula. For his victory, Powell earned $5,831.

This was the fifth and final qualifying event in the 2020 Bulldog Division and was hosted by the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce.

“Sunday, I started at a new location where I hadn’t fished during practice, or on day one, and caught several key bass which really set the tempo for the day,” said Powell. “I ran all the way up and down the lake, burning an entire tank of gas on day one. I got a little more focused on the second day and stayed toward the south end of the lake.”

Powell said he caught most of his fish shallow, four- to five-feet-deep, on a ChatterBait and an unnamed jig.

“The water was about four-feet low and had a lot of color, allowing me to throw a ChatterBait and other moving baits, which the fish were really keying in on.

“This is my second BFL win, but my first two-day tournament win,” Powell continued. “These wins are hard to come by and I’m definitely proud.”

The top 10 boaters finished the tournament as follows: