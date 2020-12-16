Dothan Wolves' Jayden Folmar to Rice, Bauer Sharp to Southeastern La.

The Owl signee said he knows he will have to work on his consistency when he arrives at the program for next fall.

“The main thing is consistency,” Folmar said. “Sometimes I have some mental lapses and drop here and there during the game. I feel I will be ready.”

Dothan head coach Smitty Grider said Rice is getting a hard worker in addition to a talented receiver.

“I was on a Zoom conference with Rice and some of their media out there and they asked me, ‘What are they getting with Jayden as far as player?'" Grider said before Wednesday’s signing. “I said, ‘He is one of the few players I’ve coached that every rep every day was 100 percent.’ You have five receivers go out and only one catches the ball, but you never saw Jayden take that route off whether he got the ball or not.”

Sharp transferred to Dothan two years ago from Northside Methodist Academy. After splitting time with Jamal Lane in 2019, he became the starter this past year and threw for 1,082 yards over eight games, averaging 135.3 a game, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 87-of-159 passes. He also ran for 218 yards and two scores on 65 carries.