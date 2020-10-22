Dothan Wolves' pitcher Dawson Hamilton commits to Troy University

Dawson Hamilton became the latest of three Dothan Wolves baseball commits to colleges when he announced earlier this week his intentions to sign with Troy University.
Hamilton, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound pitcher, joins fellow senior pitcher Chase Allsup, a longtime Auburn commit, and first baseball Jace Dyer, who previously committed to Southern Union, as expected signees in November during the fall signing period.
“It just felt best for me,” Hamilton said. “It’s close to home and I think I can go there and succeed academically as well. Just the fact that I get to play baseball and go get an education there is enough to get me.
“Overall, they have a great coaching staff up there. I mainly talked to coach (Matt) Hancock, the pitching coach, and they were super nice. I can’t wait to get there.”
Hamilton, entering his final season on the high school level, began catching the eye of college coaches during his sophomore season and really came into his own last spring during what became a shortened season due to COVID-19.
“Dawson has physically matured the last year and a half or so and that’s what has brought the attention to him from a college level,” Dothan coach Alex Sanford said. “He’s always been a very, very smart and an intelligent pitcher.
“He was real tall and lean from seventh grade on. He wasn’t a guy when you saw him that you thought he was awesome because his velocity during his eighth and ninth grade years was low 80s, maybe touching 85. It’s been a goal of mine since he got to me is to try and put weight on him.
“They (recruiters) say the (physically) mature level has brought a velocity increase, and of course the velocity increase has gotten the attention of some of the D-I programs, even though it’s late to the game.
“To me, he’s a complete pitcher. He’s not a thrower. He doesn’t have all of the intangibles that a lot of these programs are looking for right now. He’s not the 95 (mph); he doesn’t have the greatest spin rate. He’s going to be a guy you can throw out there day in and day out against anybody and he’s going to be able to keep them off-balance because he’s baseball smart.”
Sanford has always liked Hamilton’s competitive nature.
“He pitched our last year at Northview against Benjamin Russell in the second round (of playoffs),” said Sanford, who coached Northview before taking over the Wolves following the consolidation with Dothan. “Our starter came out early and I think he threw the last five innings of that elimination game as a 10th grader and held them at bay the rest of the time.
“I was like, ‘OK, this kid competes.’ Here’s a 10th grader that’s getting after them. From seventh grade even up to now, when he gets the ball, you know you’re going to be in the ball game no matter who you are facing.
“We’re just trying to fine tune a few things here or there with his delivery and some mechanics and hopefully get a little more out of him. I still think there is plenty left in the tank for him as he continues to mature still physically strength-wise.”
Hamilton agrees with his coach that his competitive nature is his biggest asset.
“My mentality and challenging people would be my best strength,’ Hamilton said. “I think just being super competitive and really having no desire to lose at all.”
He says having other talented players on the team pushes him to get better going into his senior season with the Wolves.
“When you see people committed and supposed to sign to colleges, that’s something that pushes you more and more to get to where they are at, pretty much,” Hamilton said.
He played on the Dothan basketball team a year ago as well, but has decided to concentrate on his studies and baseball this winter.
“My main focus for this year is mainly getting my ACT scores and focus on baseball,” Hamilton said. “Whether it be in the weight room or on the field, I think this hard work really helped me last year to really help me prepare to get more recruitment going and prepare for this year.”
