Dothan Wolves' pitcher Dawson Hamilton commits to Troy University

“They (recruiters) say the (physically) mature level has brought a velocity increase, and of course the velocity increase has gotten the attention of some of the D-I programs, even though it’s late to the game.

“To me, he’s a complete pitcher. He’s not a thrower. He doesn’t have all of the intangibles that a lot of these programs are looking for right now. He’s not the 95 (mph); he doesn’t have the greatest spin rate. He’s going to be a guy you can throw out there day in and day out against anybody and he’s going to be able to keep them off-balance because he’s baseball smart.”

Sanford has always liked Hamilton’s competitive nature.

“He pitched our last year at Northview against Benjamin Russell in the second round (of playoffs),” said Sanford, who coached Northview before taking over the Wolves following the consolidation with Dothan. “Our starter came out early and I think he threw the last five innings of that elimination game as a 10th grader and held them at bay the rest of the time.

“I was like, ‘OK, this kid competes.’ Here’s a 10th grader that’s getting after them. From seventh grade even up to now, when he gets the ball, you know you’re going to be in the ball game no matter who you are facing.