ECC Hosts 4-Person scramble
ECC Hosts 4-Person scramble

It was a full tournament with 272 golfers, some from as far away as Ohio, when Enterprise Country Club hosted its annual 4-person scramble Aug 1-2.

“I think word got out about the tremendous shape of the course because we had a good, strong field for the 4-person,’’ said Steven Smith, co-chair of the tournament. “The course is in phenomenal shape, especially from where it was a year ago.”

“We owe a huge thanks to Superintendent Clay Burch and his team for doing a monumental job to get our course in such great shape,” Smith added. “Because of him, and the entire Enterprise Country Club staff, we had an exciting and fun weekend.”

The Championship A team that won first place was also from out-of-town. Jared Davis, Jacob Harper and Jordan Walker, all of Tifton, Ga., along with teammate Joshua Monk of Lynn Haven, Fla., made a command performance. They shot 55 on Saturday and followed that with a 51 on Sunday on the 18-hole, 72-par course. Their total, 106, was 38 shots under a two-day, 144-par, which would average at least a birdie on every hole.

Along with the winning team’s accuracy, there was a contest to see who could land closest to the pin on #18. There was a morning and afternoon winner both days and they include:

Saturday

A.M.: Ryan Benton of Dothan

P.M.: Cheeco Bilach of Defuniak Springs, Fla.

Sunday

A.M.: Wes Patterson of Birmingham

P.M.: Carlin Beck of Birmingham

Justin Lawhorn served as Smith’s counterpart in organizing the tournament. The ECC Men’s and Ladies Golf Associations, along with Coach Rex Bynum and the Enterprise High School Golf Team, helped with the tournament.

A special memoriam was made to the late Charles Henry Dejarnette who served as the golf cart chairman for the tournament for many years. Dejarnette died in January 2020 of complications from heart surgery. His position was filled by his friend Curtis Edwards.

The winners of the flights include:

Championship A

First: Monk Harper, Davis Walker

Second: Crowe Stinson, Wright Jones

Third: Garner Tucker, Tiffen Thommeson

Fourth:Sanders Atkins, Cooper Kirkland

1st flight

First: Sanders Daniels, Hammock Tever

Second: Cannon Brooks, Henson St. Laurent

T-3: Simon Simon, Griffin Beck

       Maddox Jipson, Seay Redd        

2nd Flight

First: Meeks Shiver, Steed McCarty

Tied 2-3: Ryan Mills, Shelley Hornsby

              Schutz Hatcher, Wedgeworth Hatcher 

3rd Flight

First: Williams Benton, Tossman Wallace         

Second: Sheridan Sheridan, Harp Gillette             

Third: Shepard McCord, Lane Bracewell           

Fourth: Collins Collins, Thurman Bagwell             

4th Flight

First: Ballard Judah, Rentz Davis                           

Second: Hall Carnley, Willis Dent                           

T-3: Steed Faria, Collier Peters                       

       Thornton Cotter, Crumpler Sparks          

5th Flight

First: Huner Watson, Williams Dansby

Second: Burns Collier, Ingram Howell                     

T-3: Hobbs Bailey, Abernathy Johnson           

       Hileman White, Schutz Lombardi              

6th Flight

First: Messer Weeks, Mixson Chesteen             

Second: Kelley Pate, Whitehead Robertson             

Third: Sellers Sellers, Yockel Stephenson             

7th Flight

First: Fields Gillo, Webb Westerman                   

Second: Whitaker Wells, Bradley Marques                 

Third: Reynolds Mixon, Grantham Fain                 

The next tournament is set for Oct 3-4 and the format is a 3-person scramble. For more information about the tournament of club membership, call 334-347-2726.

