ECC Hosts 4-Person scramble

It was a full tournament with 272 golfers, some from as far away as Ohio, when Enterprise Country Club hosted its annual 4-person scramble Aug 1-2.
“I think word got out about the tremendous shape of the course because we had a good, strong field for the 4-person,’’ said Steven Smith, co-chair of the tournament. “The course is in phenomenal shape, especially from where it was a year ago.”
“We owe a huge thanks to Superintendent Clay Burch and his team for doing a monumental job to get our course in such great shape,” Smith added. “Because of him, and the entire Enterprise Country Club staff, we had an exciting and fun weekend.”
The Championship A team that won first place was also from out-of-town. Jared Davis, Jacob Harper and Jordan Walker, all of Tifton, Ga., along with teammate Joshua Monk of Lynn Haven, Fla., made a command performance. They shot 55 on Saturday and followed that with a 51 on Sunday on the 18-hole, 72-par course. Their total, 106, was 38 shots under a two-day, 144-par, which would average at least a birdie on every hole.
Along with the winning team’s accuracy, there was a contest to see who could land closest to the pin on #18. There was a morning and afternoon winner both days and they include:
Saturday
A.M.: Ryan Benton of Dothan
P.M.: Cheeco Bilach of Defuniak Springs, Fla.
Sunday
A.M.: Wes Patterson of Birmingham
P.M.: Carlin Beck of Birmingham
Justin Lawhorn served as Smith’s counterpart in organizing the tournament. The ECC Men’s and Ladies Golf Associations, along with Coach Rex Bynum and the Enterprise High School Golf Team, helped with the tournament.
A special memoriam was made to the late Charles Henry Dejarnette who served as the golf cart chairman for the tournament for many years. Dejarnette died in January 2020 of complications from heart surgery. His position was filled by his friend Curtis Edwards.
The winners of the flights include:
Championship A
First: Monk Harper, Davis Walker
Second: Crowe Stinson, Wright Jones
Third: Garner Tucker, Tiffen Thommeson
Fourth:Sanders Atkins, Cooper Kirkland
1st flight
First: Sanders Daniels, Hammock Tever
Second: Cannon Brooks, Henson St. Laurent
T-3: Simon Simon, Griffin Beck
Maddox Jipson, Seay Redd
2nd Flight
First: Meeks Shiver, Steed McCarty
Tied 2-3: Ryan Mills, Shelley Hornsby
Schutz Hatcher, Wedgeworth Hatcher
3rd Flight
First: Williams Benton, Tossman Wallace
Second: Sheridan Sheridan, Harp Gillette
Third: Shepard McCord, Lane Bracewell
Fourth: Collins Collins, Thurman Bagwell
4th Flight
First: Ballard Judah, Rentz Davis
Second: Hall Carnley, Willis Dent
T-3: Steed Faria, Collier Peters
Thornton Cotter, Crumpler Sparks
5th Flight
First: Huner Watson, Williams Dansby
Second: Burns Collier, Ingram Howell
T-3: Hobbs Bailey, Abernathy Johnson
Hileman White, Schutz Lombardi
6th Flight
First: Messer Weeks, Mixson Chesteen
Second: Kelley Pate, Whitehead Robertson
Third: Sellers Sellers, Yockel Stephenson
7th Flight
First: Fields Gillo, Webb Westerman
Second: Whitaker Wells, Bradley Marques
Third: Reynolds Mixon, Grantham Fain
The next tournament is set for Oct 3-4 and the format is a 3-person scramble. For more information about the tournament of club membership, call 334-347-2726.
