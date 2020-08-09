ECC Hosts 4-Person scramble

It was a full tournament with 272 golfers, some from as far away as Ohio, when Enterprise Country Club hosted its annual 4-person scramble Aug 1-2.

“I think word got out about the tremendous shape of the course because we had a good, strong field for the 4-person,’’ said Steven Smith, co-chair of the tournament. “The course is in phenomenal shape, especially from where it was a year ago.”

“We owe a huge thanks to Superintendent Clay Burch and his team for doing a monumental job to get our course in such great shape,” Smith added. “Because of him, and the entire Enterprise Country Club staff, we had an exciting and fun weekend.”

The Championship A team that won first place was also from out-of-town. Jared Davis, Jacob Harper and Jordan Walker, all of Tifton, Ga., along with teammate Joshua Monk of Lynn Haven, Fla., made a command performance. They shot 55 on Saturday and followed that with a 51 on Sunday on the 18-hole, 72-par course. Their total, 106, was 38 shots under a two-day, 144-par, which would average at least a birdie on every hole.

Along with the winning team’s accuracy, there was a contest to see who could land closest to the pin on #18. There was a morning and afternoon winner both days and they include:

Saturday

A.M.: Ryan Benton of Dothan

P.M.: Cheeco Bilach of Defuniak Springs, Fla.

Sunday