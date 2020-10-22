EHS volleyball facing regional play

The Wildcat volleyball team hits the road Friday for the first game of the 7A regional volleyball tournament in Montgomery.
Enterprise (24-17) is set to face off against Mobile’s McGill-Toolen High School (38-8) at 11:30 a.m. After going score-for-score with Prattville in the Class 7A, Area 3 tournament last week, Prattville eventually won out and the Wildcats enter the regional tournament with a runner-up place in the bracket.
Head coach Jen Graham said their main focus going into Friday’s game has been finishing the game and using drills to help learn what actions to take in certain situations.
“Prattville played us really well and they never gave up. They finished, and that’s something we’ve been really working on this year,” she said. “We were up twice two different games at the end and we let them get a three-, four-point run on us to win the game. We’ve worked through situations at practice and skills and drills that highlight learning how to finish.
“Enterprise has beat Prattville numerous times in the last few years, and so Prattville came out for blood, really. They finished. I know our girls were upset, but we have to learn from our loss; that’s part of growing as an athlete.”
After a rocky start to the season with an inconsistent line up due to injuries, Graham said she feels like they’re in a good position at this point in the season and going into the tournament.
“We’ve really improved on our cohesion, and that was part of the problem in the beginning. We just had to move on and keep working together,” she said. “I’m proud of them for growing as a team, and now we’ve just got to let it show.”
For the team’s six seniors — Yasmeen Stallworth, Maggie Haynes, Kamira Cooper, Jaden Williams, Mya Carter and Mikyla Kay — the saying “play every game like it’s your last” means a little more at each practice and on every game day.
“Our seniors this year are a great group,” Graham said. “They get along, and they’re pleasant to be around and to coach. Every game could be your last, and you’ve got to put everything you have into it and they know that.”
The senior leadership and experience that will surely come into play Friday should be helpful for the freshmen and sophomores playing up this season, especially in a high-stakes environment against an opponent that’s ranked fourth in the state.
Graham said for the team to make it to regionals this season and have those younger players get to experience it is a big factor in continuing the winning tradition that Enterprise has cultivated over the years.
“For those younger girls to come and play in a great game the first round of regionals, it’s an experience just to be a part of it. Everyone has contributed this year, which is a good thing,” she said.
To prep for McGill-Toolen, Graham said they have been watching film and trying to identify their weaknesses and ways her girls can score. When you’re facing a team that’s only lost eight games in a 46-game season, you need to score however you can.
“They’re solid. They’ve always been a great team,” she said. “They’re well-run with great coaching and good athletic volleyball players. It’s going to be a good game. We’ve got to play well, play up, and we’ve got to find their weak spot. We’re trying to pick apart what they’re doing, and I’m sure they’re doing the same for us right now.”
Skylar Bumpers, an outside hitter for McGill, leads her team with 550 kills on 1,276 attempts. The next closest leader in kills, Anna Grace Sparks, has 157 on 435 attempts. For the Wildcats, Kamira Coopers leads with 230 kills followed by Hannah Chang with 197.
It’s safe to say a large part of the Wildcats’ game plan will involve blocking and digs.
On team statistics, Enterprise and McGill are closely matched. Enterprise boasts 9.1 kills per set and 12.8 digs per set with a total of 136 blocks and 294 total aces on the season. McGill’s numbers are as follows: 11.1 kills per set, 15.3 digs per set, 141 total blocks and 291 aces.
“We’ve got to find ways to score and use their weaknesses to our advantage,” she said. The team with fewest errors is the team that wins, especially when you have two great teams."
