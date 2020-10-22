EHS volleyball facing regional play

“We’ve really improved on our cohesion, and that was part of the problem in the beginning. We just had to move on and keep working together,” she said. “I’m proud of them for growing as a team, and now we’ve just got to let it show.”

For the team’s six seniors — Yasmeen Stallworth, Maggie Haynes, Kamira Cooper, Jaden Williams, Mya Carter and Mikyla Kay — the saying “play every game like it’s your last” means a little more at each practice and on every game day.

“Our seniors this year are a great group,” Graham said. “They get along, and they’re pleasant to be around and to coach. Every game could be your last, and you’ve got to put everything you have into it and they know that.”

The senior leadership and experience that will surely come into play Friday should be helpful for the freshmen and sophomores playing up this season, especially in a high-stakes environment against an opponent that’s ranked fourth in the state.

Graham said for the team to make it to regionals this season and have those younger players get to experience it is a big factor in continuing the winning tradition that Enterprise has cultivated over the years.