 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emmanuel Christian rallies past Calvary Christian for comeback win
0 comments

Emmanuel Christian rallies past Calvary Christian for comeback win

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Emmanuel Christian logo (updated)

After dropping the first two sets, Emmanuel Christian rallied in winning the final three sets and earning a 24-26, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23, 15-13 victory over Calvary Christian in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

The Warriors improved to 3-1 on the season with the comeback win.

Emma German had nine kills and three blocks and Ellie Rodgers had seven assists. Katie Butler, Kelsey Sammons and Lizzie Stewart had two kills each with Butler adding an ace. Makinley Parker had a kill and an ace.

The Emmanuel Christian JV also beat Calvary, taking two of three sets in that match behind 14 service aces. Kalyn Brown had four aces, Ashleigh Redmond three aces and Katie Robbins and Jadyn Bostic two aces each. Emma Brannon, Stewart and Rodgers added one ace each.

Robbins and Stewart both added two kills.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dale County rolls past Ashford
Sport

Dale County rolls past Ashford

  • Updated

ASHFORD — The Dale County Warriors didn’t necessarily need its offense to put away Class 4A, Region 2 rival Ashford early Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert