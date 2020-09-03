Enterprise-Davidson Sept. 11 game moved to Mobile

Enterprise athletic director Trent Trawick announced Thursday that the Wildcats scheduled football game on Sept. 11 against Davidson has been moved to Mobile. The game was originally set for Wildcat Stadium.
The switch was made after Davidson informed Enterprise officials it was prohibited from traveling. Enterprise then agreed to move the game to Mobile.
Trawick said an exact stadium location in Mobile had not been finalized. It will still kick off at 7 p.m.
He added Enterprise season ticket holders will be refunded for the game at the end of the season.
