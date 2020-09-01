Enterprise military kid wins virtual talent contest

Kormeri Sohui Jones of Enterprise was announced as the winner of the 7-9 age group in the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s “Military Kids Have Talent” virtual contest. Jones performed on the piano.
After two weeks of voting by the American public, Jones was announced as a winner in the “Military Kids Have Talent” grand finale, hosted by actor Jocko Sims ("Jarhead," "The Last Ship" and "New Amsterdam").
The winners performed as a part of an hour-long segment that premiered on the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Facebook page. The national vote determined winners from 36 finalists, who were all children and survivors of military service members and veterans.
“We created this virtual opportunity because COVID-19 caused many celebrations and milestones to be canceled for military kids, and we are delighted by the enthusiastic nationwide response and participation,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “We congratulate our five talented winners and thank Americans from coast to coast who supported the contestants with their votes.”
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers – the spouses, parents, family members and friends — who care for America’s wounded, ill or injured service members and Veterans at home.
Founded by Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the Foundation adopts a comprehensive approach in its support and advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit and faith communities to recognize military caregivers’ service and promote their well-being.
The Foundation’s Hidden Heroes campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military caregivers and provides a network for military caregivers to connect with their peers and access carefully vetted resources. Visit www.hiddenheroes.org for more information.
