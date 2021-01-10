Football banquet honors 2020 teams, seniors

Darlington said he first heard of Enterprise football in 1994 while prepping his Bay High School (Panama City, Fla.) players for a game against Northview High School.

“I heard the Enterprise stories about how tough they were and how they’d dress out 150 guys who would come out through the stands of the old stadium, and it sounded like a great, tough place, and that’s where I wanted to be,” he said, thinking back to when he was first offered the job. He also thought of Bill Bacon who had coached 27 Enterprise teams to 214 wins and two state championships.

“Before I even took the job, I asked to meet with the legendary coach. Everybody knows Enterprise football will always be Bill Bacon,” he said. “To be able to coach at his school, and it will always be his school, I’m proud that we can play in a way that would honor him. Coach will come by and talk to me and I’ll hang on his every word like I’m 15 years old. I want him to be proud of the team that we put out there because of the legacy that he’s left here.”

A man of few words, Bacon had a lot to say on the interactions between the coaches and players he’d witnessed just moments ago.