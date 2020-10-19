Former Carroll High, Troy University standout Steve McLendon traded to Tampa Bay Bucs

Former Carroll High and Troy University standout Steve McLendon has been traded by the New York Jets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McLendon, a defensive tackle, is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then signed a $12 million contract with the Jets in 2016.
“Sometimes it takes 5-10 years to get that 1 year that changes your life,” McLendon wrote on Instagram on Monday. “This journey has been nothing but great to me. I have the pleasure of meeting so many new friends, teammates, brothers, loved ones but most (of) all family. I want to thank you all for your constant support. God doesn’t make any mistakes. As one road comes to (an) end, another one begins.”
The 34-year-old would still have to pass a physical and go through the normal protocols before the deal is complete, but Tampa coach Bruce Arians acknowledged the trade during his Monday press conference.
“We all know Steve,” Arians said. “He’s really, really a quality human being and a hell of a player.”
McLendon is expected to add depth across the defensive front after Tampa nose tackle Vita Vea broke an ankle on Oct. 8 during a loss to the Chicago Bears. McLendon was in on four tackles during the Jets’ 24-0 loss to Miami on Sunday and has 12 tackles in five games played this season.
“Losing Vita, we just needed to shore up against some of these big-time running teams,” Arians said during the press conference.
Arians is well familiar with the Ozark native after having served as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator during McLendon’s first three seasons as a pro. McLendon went undrafted after completing his eligibility at Troy and spent the first season as a pro on the Steelers’ practice squad.
As a senior at Troy in 2008, McLendon compiled 26 tackles and the only 2.5 sacks of his collegiate career. He recorded a career-high 5.5 tackles for loss and recovered the only fumble of his Troy career.
Tampa defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was the head coach of the Jets from 2015-2018, so will be reuniting with McLendon, who was scheduled to become a free agent after this season.
Throughout his pro career, McLendon has recorded 226 total tackles, 12 ½ sacks and three forced fumbles.
ESPN reported the Buccaneers sent a 2022 sixth-round draft choice to the Jets in exchange for McLendon and the Jets’ 2023 seventh-round selection.
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!