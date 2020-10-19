Former Carroll High, Troy University standout Steve McLendon traded to Tampa Bay Bucs

Former Carroll High and Troy University standout Steve McLendon has been traded by the New York Jets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McLendon, a defensive tackle, is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then signed a $12 million contract with the Jets in 2016.

“Sometimes it takes 5-10 years to get that 1 year that changes your life,” McLendon wrote on Instagram on Monday. “This journey has been nothing but great to me. I have the pleasure of meeting so many new friends, teammates, brothers, loved ones but most (of) all family. I want to thank you all for your constant support. God doesn’t make any mistakes. As one road comes to (an) end, another one begins.”

The 34-year-old would still have to pass a physical and go through the normal protocols before the deal is complete, but Tampa coach Bruce Arians acknowledged the trade during his Monday press conference.

“We all know Steve,” Arians said. “He’s really, really a quality human being and a hell of a player.”