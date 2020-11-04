Former Dothan High star, current Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed is sacking machine

Reed played in 16 games as a rookie, which included eight starts. He recorded 24 tackles, had two sacks and recovered a fumble last season while playing linebacker and also on special teams.

The year of experience has Reed much more comfortable on the field.

“Getting used to the defense being the second year in it and getting used to the flow of the game I feel like has spoken volumes,” Reed said. “Last year was like a learning experience getting so many reps in, so many offenses and playing against so many different players.

“Now you put in all the preparation throughout the week, you watch tape on the guys and the offenses that they’re running and then it’s just about going out and playing and using the abilities that God has given you.”

He says it’s been strange to play in stadiums that are empty due to protocols concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

“I mean, the fans always bring a different dynamic to the game,” Reed said. “But really, I feel like once you get into the flow of things – out there you’re trying to figure out what the offense is trying to do – you’re so locked into what’s happening on the field.