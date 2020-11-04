Former Dothan High star, current Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed is sacking machine

Former Dothan High star and current Denver Broncos’ linebacker Malik Reed has been wreaking havoc on quarterbacks recently.
Reed, in his second season in the NFL after signing as a free agent out of the University of Nevada, has recorded five sacks in the last three games.
Two came against Cam Newton of the New England Patriots during an 18-12 win on Oct. 18, one each against Kansas City Chiefs’ QBs Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne during a 43-16 loss on Oct. 25 and one against Justin Herbert during an electrifying 31-30 comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday.
“First, honor and glory to God, because without Him, I wouldn’t be in this position,” Reed said by phone this week. “Just going out and being aggressive each and every play. I feel like that’s been big this year.”
With star linebacker Von Miller out for the season following an ankle injury in the preseason, Reed has shared time with Bradley Chubb. Ironically, last season Reed was called on when Chubb went down with a knee injury which required surgery.
“You know last year when Chubb went down, I feel like I learned a lot throughout that time with having more responsibilities and being out on the field more,” Reed said. “You’ve just got to make sure that you are staying focused and ready to embrace it and being ready for the moments.”
Reed played in 16 games as a rookie, which included eight starts. He recorded 24 tackles, had two sacks and recovered a fumble last season while playing linebacker and also on special teams.
The year of experience has Reed much more comfortable on the field.
“Getting used to the defense being the second year in it and getting used to the flow of the game I feel like has spoken volumes,” Reed said. “Last year was like a learning experience getting so many reps in, so many offenses and playing against so many different players.
“Now you put in all the preparation throughout the week, you watch tape on the guys and the offenses that they’re running and then it’s just about going out and playing and using the abilities that God has given you.”
He says it’s been strange to play in stadiums that are empty due to protocols concerning the coronavirus pandemic.
“I mean, the fans always bring a different dynamic to the game,” Reed said. “But really, I feel like once you get into the flow of things – out there you’re trying to figure out what the offense is trying to do – you’re so locked into what’s happening on the field.
“It’s amazing that they are keeping the players healthy as well as everybody else involved in these organizations. We get tested every day. We haven’t had any issues.”
It’s been an eventful year in general for Reed, who got married in July to longtime girlfriend Cidavia Hall, a former Dothan High and University of Alabama volleyball standout.
“This is an amazing opportunity that God has presented for her to be here and us being able to share our lives together,” Reed said. “I feel like we’ve grown a lot since she’s moved here and I feel like it’s been great for both of us.
“It’s good to have somebody here definitely during the COVID, and when they start shutting everything down, to have somebody to talk to and have somebody to do things with.
“The journey that we’ve had, I wouldn’t trade for anything, because I feel like it’s made us who we are today.”
The Broncos will be playing at Atlanta on Sunday, which means some family and friends will get to see Reed in action.
“I have a few people coming out to the game,” Reed said. “I’m thankful for all of the support from the community back in Dothan – first and foremost, my mom and dad and all of my family.
“Just know that it never goes unnoticed, it never goes unappreciated. I see and feel all of the support. I’ll never forget where I come from and just know that Dothan will always hold a special part in my heart.”
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
