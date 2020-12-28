From Bo Jackson to Bo Nix, Auburn has a long Citrus Bowl history

From Bo Jackson to Bo Nix, Auburn football has a long history in the Citrus Bowl.

With its sixth appearance in the game Friday, Auburn is set to tie the record for most appearances by a program in the bowl’s history.

Auburn meets Northwestern on Friday in the 75th-ever Citrus Bowl. The game was first played on New Year’s Day in 1947.

Kickoff is set for noon Friday in Orlando, Fla., with the game set to be televised on ABC.

Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Penn State have all appeared in the Citrus Bowl six times, but Auburn is set to tie that mark Friday.

The game was first known as the Tangerine Bowl, and was branded the Capital One Bowl during a recent stretch, but continues as one of the oldest, longest-running bowl games in college football.

Here’s a look at each of Auburn’s previous appearances in the Citrus Bowl:

Dec. 18, 1982: No. 18 Auburn 33, Boston College 26

Bo Jackson faced Doug Flutie in a meeting between two of the most beloved icons in college football history.