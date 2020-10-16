G.W. Long takes down Geneva County

The Rebels, though, weren’t done in the first quarter, thanks to their defense.

On the second Bulldog play, Long’s Whitehead ripped the football out of the hands of a Geneva County ball carrier at the right edge, turned around with nobody in front of him and raced 48 yards for a touchdown. Patton’s PAT kick made it 21-0 with 4.4 seconds left in the quarter.

Geneva County’s offense, which had only two first downs in its first four series, finally got untracked late in the second quarter, scoring on a 10-play, 54-yard drive.

A 30-yard Birdsong to Cotton completion on 3rd-and-15 sparked the drive and the two hooked up on the touchdown on a 6-yard pass with Birdsong faking a handoff inside and hitting Cotton, who got behind Rebel defenders in the back of the end zone.

The extra point kick was good as Geneva County cut it to 21-7 with 1:46 to go in the second quarter.

But the first-half excitement wasn’t over yet.

Sparked by runs of 10 yards by Morris and 27 by Stringer, the Rebels moved to the Bulldog 15 for a 32-yard Patton field goal with 32.3 seconds left.

There was still more drama left in the half, though.