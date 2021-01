The Houston Academy girls bowling team edged Dothan 1019 to 1000 on Monday.

HA was led by Kaelyn Tolley with a 159 and Lucy Jeffcoat at 141.

For the Dothan girls, Rayleigh Thagard tallied a 142 and Jalia Fleming a 135 to lead in the traditional round.

The Dothan boys defeated HA 1264 to 1123.

The Dothan boys were led by Landon Conrad with a 206, Gavin Hendershot with a 176 and Alex Thagard with a 170. Jace Dyer added a 145.

For the Raiders, Bruno Ciccarelli rolled a 159 and Ian Kaufman a 157.