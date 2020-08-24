JON JOHNSON COLUMN: AP Top 25 poll will look like Swiss cheese next time due

The rankings now in place will look like Swiss cheese by the time the next Associated Press Top 25 football poll is due, assuming college football does kick off this season.
The initial rankings were released Monday morning and include teams from the Pac-12 and the Big 10 – which were among the Bowl Subdivision teams who have postponed their seasons due to COVID-19.
Ironically, the day after the preseason rankings were due from voters is when those two power conferences bid adieu to playing football this fall.
It was decided by the AP brass to keep those teams in place for the preseason poll instead of re-voting, but once the season begins, the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, Wisconsin and Southern Cal will be dropped – leaving many holes to fill from the preseason listings. There are 76 FBS teams at the moment that will be left to choose from once everything cranks back up.
As a selected AP voter this season, putting together a preseason guess list is always challenging. I figure the second one this year will be even more of a task. Hopefully, we’ll get that opportunity.
Clemson has been picked as the preseason No. 1, with Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma rounding out the Top 5. Auburn comes in at No. 11.
Here’s a breakdown of the AP rankings, along with my picks.
AP Top 5: Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Jon’s Top 5: Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia.
I must say I was tempted to put Ohio State in the top spot, but now glad I didn’t since the Big Ten has opted out. Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia all have question marks at QB, but all have so much talent it’s easy to pencil them in the Top 5.
AP rounds out Top 10: LSU, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame.
Jon rounds out Top 10: Penn State, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and Oregon.
I’ve got a hunch Florida is going to be a bit stronger than LSU this year. Just too many talented athletes have departed the Bengal Tigers.
AP next 5: Auburn, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma State.
Jon’s next 5: Oklahoma State, Auburn, Wisconsin, Texas, Texas A&M.
Here’s believing Oklahoma State with its offensive firepower will be dangerous. If Auburn can develop its offensive line, the Tigers can be solid throughout the season.
AP rounds out Top 20: Michigan, Southern Cal, North Carolina, Minnesota and Cincinnati.
Jon rounds out Top 20: Michigan, North Carolina, Southern Cal, Minnesota and Iowa State.
Bye-bye Michigan, Southern Cal and Minnesota. Your ranking will be short-lived.
AP final 5: UCF, Utah, Iowa State, Iowa, Tennessee.
Jon’s final 5: UCF, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Iowa and Utah.
Keep an eye on the Volunteers. It might be a breakthrough year for the Big Orange.
