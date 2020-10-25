JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Big Ten shows up big time in AP Top 25

The Big Ten finally started playing and the conference had more teams ranked with five than any other when the Associated Press Top 25 poll was released on Sunday.

The surprise of the bunch was Indiana, which defeated fellow league member Penn State, 36-35, in overtime. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17, a spot ahead of the team they beat.

Clemson remains a solid No. 1, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia, which is the same order I listed those five when submitting my ballot on Saturday night.

My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia. I leapfrogged the Fighting Irish over the Bulldogs after their impressive win over Pitt, which was a Top 25 team several weeks ago.

Rounding out Top 10: Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and Miami. I continue to like Okie State and Cincinnati is really starting to get my attention.

The next 5: Oregon, BYU, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Michigan. The Tar Heels bounced back well in trouncing N.C. State after being upset a week ago by Florida State. Michigan was also impressive in its opener by whipping Minnesota.