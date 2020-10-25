JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Big Ten shows up big time in AP Top 25

The Big Ten finally started playing and the conference had more teams ranked with five than any other when the Associated Press Top 25 poll was released on Sunday.
The surprise of the bunch was Indiana, which defeated fellow league member Penn State, 36-35, in overtime. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17, a spot ahead of the team they beat.
Clemson remains a solid No. 1, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia, which is the same order I listed those five when submitting my ballot on Saturday night.
My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia. I leapfrogged the Fighting Irish over the Bulldogs after their impressive win over Pitt, which was a Top 25 team several weeks ago.
Rounding out Top 10: Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and Miami. I continue to like Okie State and Cincinnati is really starting to get my attention.
The next 5: Oregon, BYU, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Michigan. The Tar Heels bounced back well in trouncing N.C. State after being upset a week ago by Florida State. Michigan was also impressive in its opener by whipping Minnesota.
Just behind: Indiana, Penn State, Southern Cal, Kansas State and Coastal Carolina. The Nittany Lions, No. 7 in my rankings a week ago before playing a game, disappointed in the loss to Indiana. Coastal Carolina got a nice Sun Belt win over Georgia Southern.
The final 5: Iowa State, Marshall, SMU, Oklahoma and Minnesota. Marshall is more on my radar now after its win over FAU in improving to 5-0.
In and out: I brought back in Oklahoma after its win over TCU and dropped Virginia Tech, a loser to Wake Forest.
Jon’s Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, Miami, Oregon, BYU, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, Penn State, Southern Cal, Kansas State, Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Marshall, SMU, Oklahoma and Minnesota.
AP Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Florida, BYU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, North Carolina, Kansas State, Indiana, Penn State, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Southern Cal, SMU, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Boise State.
