JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Pick your poison for AP Top 25 rankings

Pick your poison. Bring back in Big Ten, Pac 12 and other teams that won’t be playing for weeks, or pretend they don’t exist again for the time being?
There’s no right or wrong answer, but it’s something those selected to vote for the Associated Press college football Top 25 rankings each week must wrestle with in this COVID-19-stricken season.
The email from AP sent on Friday read in part, “we’re just going to pull off the band-aid and let you vote for all the teams that have announced they intend to play this fall by the time you vote on Sunday. I know this will be impossible, folks. But good luck.”
And then on Saturday morning, a final word of guidance: “You are not obligated to vote for ANY team whether playing or not. The teams that are now again eligible for the poll are just that. You handle them the way you choose.”
So what to do?
I decided to revert back to my preseason rankings and kind of start all over again to include all conferences, with of course giving heavy consideration to teams already having played a game or two.
My notebook paper was a hot mess by the time I scratched through teams and changed my mind countless times late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, but I gave it my best shot.
My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame in that order. I had Ohio State at No. 2 in my preseason ballot and thus popped them back into my Top 5 even though the Buckeyes won’t play for a while.
Rounding out Top 10: Georgia, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas and Penn State. I realize most won’t agree with me on Okla. State, which comes in at No. 17 in the poll released Sunday, but I’ve just got a good feeling about this team.
The next 5: North Carolina, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Miami and Mississippi State, which is either real good or defending champion LSU is not so good.
Just behind: Oregon, Tennessee, BYU, LSU and UCF. Oregon was ranked No. 10 in my preseason poll, so I’m putting them back in the mix at No. 16 for now.
The final 5: Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Pitt and Louisiana-Lafayette. I had a hard time keeping Oklahoma, ranked No. 3 going into Saturday, in the Top 25 after losing to Kansas State, but I did. Going to give the Sooners the benefit of the doubt just one game into the season.
In and out: I brought in Ohio State, Penn State, Mississippi State, Oregon and Wisconsin. I dropped Kentucky, Memphis, Baylor, Army and SMU.
Jon’s Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas, Penn State, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Miami, Mississippi State, Oregon, Tennessee, BYU, LSU, UCF, Va. Tech, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Pitt and Louisiana-Lafayette.
AP Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Penn State, UCF, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Oregon, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, LSU, Tennessee, BYU, Michigan, Pitt and Memphis.
