JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Pick your poison for AP Top 25 rankings

Pick your poison. Bring back in Big Ten, Pac 12 and other teams that won’t be playing for weeks, or pretend they don’t exist again for the time being?

There’s no right or wrong answer, but it’s something those selected to vote for the Associated Press college football Top 25 rankings each week must wrestle with in this COVID-19-stricken season.

The email from AP sent on Friday read in part, “we’re just going to pull off the band-aid and let you vote for all the teams that have announced they intend to play this fall by the time you vote on Sunday. I know this will be impossible, folks. But good luck.”

And then on Saturday morning, a final word of guidance: “You are not obligated to vote for ANY team whether playing or not. The teams that are now again eligible for the poll are just that. You handle them the way you choose.”

So what to do?

I decided to revert back to my preseason rankings and kind of start all over again to include all conferences, with of course giving heavy consideration to teams already having played a game or two.

My notebook paper was a hot mess by the time I scratched through teams and changed my mind countless times late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, but I gave it my best shot.