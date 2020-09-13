Jon Johnson selections for this week's AP Top 25 poll

I just started marking NO FB – as in no football – next to the team’s name on my sheet of notebook paper.
Ohio State – NO FB. Penn State – NO FB. Oregon – NO FB.
As I turned in my rankings to the Associated Press for the designated Week 1 of games, teams from the Big Ten, Pac-12 and a few other conferences who have at this point opted out of playing football this fall where no longer considered.
I marked through nine which made my preseason rankings, along with scratching out Iowa State, which is playing football this fall but in no way resembled a Top 25 team in losing its opener to Louisiana-Lafayette. The Cyclones were No. 20 in my preseason poll. Lafayette now holds that position for me.
Who knows what the coming days will bring with talk of some Big Ten teams still hoping to play this year after all, but as of Saturday, there were plenty of gaps to fill before hitting the submit button to New York.
My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Notre Dame. I may be giving Notre Dame a little too much credit, but at least the Irish have played a game and took care of Duke 27-13. That was enough for me to move them ahead of Florida and LSU at the moment.
Rounding out Top 10: Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State, Auburn and Texas. Oklahoma State intrigues me with all of its offensive firepower. Defending champ LSU gets the benefit of the doubt of being in the Top 10, but there are so many unknowns after the departure of so many quality players.
The next 5: Texas A&M, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. The Vols benefit the most on my sheet after all those that were automatically eliminated. I had Tennessee at No. 23 in my preseason poll.
Just behind: UCF, Memphis, Miami, Kentucky and Louisiana-Lafayette. What a big weekend it was for the Sun Belt, the most impressive win belonging to UL-Lafayette in winning impressively at Iowa State.
The final 5: Baylor, BYU, Pitt, Appalachian State and Louisville. App State joins Lafayette on my list from the Sun Belt – a league that will perhaps finally start getting the positive recognition it deserves.
In and out: I had to automatically drop Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, USC, Minnesota, Iowa and Utah from my preseason picks. Iowa State gets the boot due to its loss. I brought in Cincinnati, Memphis, Miami, Kentucky, Louisiana-Lafayette, Baylor, BYU, Pitt, App State and Louisville.
Jon’s Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Va. Tech, UCF, Memphis, Miami, Kentucky, Louisiana-Lafayette, Baylor, BYU, Pitt, App State, Louisville.
AP Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Cincinnati, UCF, Tennessee, Memphis, Miami, Louisville, Louisiana-Lafayette, Va. Tech, BYU, Army, Kentucky, App State, Pitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!