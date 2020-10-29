Junior high basketball roundup: Ashford boys edge Cottonwood

Ashford overcame a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter to rally past Cottonwood, 40-36, in boys junior high basketball on Thursday.

The winning Yellow Jackets outscored the Bears 25-3 in the second quarter to go up 25-13 at halftime.

Payton McBride led Ashford with 12 points and Pete Reaves and Chris Benits had nine points each.

Jay Garrett had nine points and Kain Campbell eight for Cottonwood.

Providence Christian boys 27, G.W. Long 20: Pearce Boone scored 12 and Brooks Canady four for the Eagles.

The Rebels were led by Alex Hughes with 10 and Cameron Richards with six.

Northside Methodist girls 21, Dale County 8: Dana Cool led the Knights with 12 points, while Addie Forrester scored five and Addison Barefield four. Anna Bull had seven rebounds.

Geneva girls 36, Wicksburg 5: Cheyenne Hammock scored 10 for the Panthers, while Aubree Lamb, Rayanna Ausley and Erika Torres each scored six.

Samson girls 39, New Brockton 5: Jemma Crocker scored 11 for Samson, while Karleigh Moore scored 8 and Holly Warren and Breya Rankin each scored seven.