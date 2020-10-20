Junior high basketball roundup: HA edges Wicksburg

Houston Academy pulled out a tough 39-36 win over Wicksburg in junior high boys basketball action on Tuesday.

The Raiders were led by Brayden Eubanks with nine points, while Thomas Buntin and Jacob Jackson each added six.

For Wicksburg, Noah Suggs scored 13 and Gabe Glover 11.

Elba boys 54, New Brockton 34: Alvin Henderson had 22 points and Cayden Adkins 10 to lead Elba.

Anthony Silar had 14 points and Baylon Foster 11 for New Brockton.

Kinston boys 37, Opp 9: Racha Phillips scored 11 to lead Kinston, while Colby Tew and Michael Thompson each added nine.

Jonathon Bedsole scored three for Opp.

Ashford boys 40, Slocomb 36: Peyton McBryde scored 12 and Cameron Fields 11 to pace Ashford.

Cade Birge had a big game for Slocomb with 26 points.

Samson girls 45, Florala 12: Holly Warren scored 19 for the Tigers, while Karleigh Moore scored 12 and Jemma Crocker nine.

Florala was led by Alyssa Phames with 10.