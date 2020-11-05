Kinston volleyball thanks donors

The Kinston varsity volleyball team would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for the donations used for expenses at Super Regionals and the state volleyball tournament:
- Holley Bakery
- Laura and Dewayne Turner
- Power South
- Mark and Teri Parker
- Nutrien
- Young’s Florist
- Southern Charm
- AJ Outdoors
- Chris and Shan Sessions
- Travis and Yvette Holley
- CCB Bank
- SIB Bank
- Hawthorne Windows
- Joe and Lana Johnson
- Angela Kelley
- Southern Pipe
- One Stop
- Hollowell Chiropractor
- Kinston Peanut
- Darren and Jenelle Smith
- Deb and Company
- IGA
- Tray Lacey
- Kinston Athletic Club
- Coffee County Board of Education
- Rusty Feed and Seed
- Nikki and Corey McKinney
- Terry Hall
- Laura and Rodney Clark
- Ricky and Amelia Moore
- JM Jackson
The team stayed ranked all season long and won the Class 1A area tournament at Kinston. They also placed third in regionals and ended up as one of the top eight teams in Class 1A. They ended the season 14-7.
