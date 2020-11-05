 Skip to main content
Kinston volleyball thanks donors
Kinston volleyball thanks donors

Pictured is the 2020 Kinston School volleyball team with principal Danny Branch. Middle, from left, are Danielle Cain, Addison Musgrove, Sarah Beth Long, Madison Lolley, Luz Santana and Griffin Holley. Back row from left are head coach Suzanne Elmore, Blair Wyrosdick, Tiana Burbank, Caitlyn Wilson, Claire McReynolds, Faith Peters, Macie Smith, Sydney Smith, Brooke Senn, Madison Moore, Kelsi Cardwell and assistant coach Tiffany Johnson.

The Kinston varsity volleyball team would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for the donations used for expenses at Super Regionals and the state volleyball tournament:

  • Holley Bakery
  • Laura and Dewayne Turner
  • Power South
  • Mark and Teri Parker
  • Nutrien
  • Young’s Florist
  • Southern Charm
  • AJ Outdoors
  • Chris and Shan Sessions
  • Travis and Yvette Holley
  • CCB Bank
  • SIB Bank
  • Hawthorne Windows
  • Joe and Lana Johnson
  • Angela Kelley
  • Southern Pipe
  • One Stop
  • Hollowell Chiropractor
  • Kinston Peanut
  • Darren and Jenelle Smith
  • Deb and Company
  • IGA
  • Tray Lacey
  • Kinston Athletic Club
  • Coffee County Board of Education
  • Rusty Feed and Seed
  • Nikki and Corey McKinney
  • Terry Hall
  • Laura and Rodney Clark
  • Ricky and Amelia Moore
  • JM Jackson

The team stayed ranked all season long and won the Class 1A area tournament at Kinston. They also placed third in regionals and ended up as one of the top eight teams in Class 1A. They ended the season 14-7.

