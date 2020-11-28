No Saban, no problem for Tide in rout of rival Auburn

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama senior football players returned to the field after the game for a photo together inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
They certainly went out in style in their final home game with a 42-13 victory over arch-rival Auburn in the annual showdown on Saturday.
In the most unusual Iron Bowl setting in the storied history of the game – limited fans and Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban sitting at home due to COVID-19 – the end result really wasn’t that surprising.
The Crimson Tide (8-0), ranked No. 1 in the country, entered the game as a 24-point favorite and looked the part in dominating Auburn (5-3) from start to finish.
Saban, speaking on a Zoom conference following the game, praised the 17 seniors on the team.
“I have so much admiration for this senior class and all that they’ve done,” Saban said. “You know, this is one of the best classes of people. They have really good character and have inspired and impacted all the guys on our team in a really positive way.
“I am sure the players wanted to do a good job for them. I am really happy for our seniors and the great contribution that they have made in their career here. It is great for them to win the last game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.”
Alabama led 21-3 by halftime and built the lead to 35-6 by the end of the third quarter.
Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian directed the Crimson Tide in Saban’s absence.
“I think the coaching staff did a marvelous job today,” Saban said. “We had a good plan. They stayed with the plan, they executed the plan. Sark did a nice job of managing things.”
It was sobering for an Auburn team which beat Alabama 48-45 a year ago in a thrilling back-and-forth contest.
In that game, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. He had been thrown into the fire two games earlier after star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State.
On Saturday, Jones got his revenge in carving up the Auburn secondary while firing five touchdowns. He completed 18-of-26 passes for 302 yards.
Star receiver DeVonta Smith was remarkable as usual, catching seven passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns – including the first score of the day when he broke wide open for a 66-yard TD in the opening quarter.
Tide running back Najee Harris had a big game as well with 96 yards rushing on 11 attempts with a touchdown.
The Alabama defense stuffed Auburn throughout the game, allowing the lone Tigers’ touchdown with less than five minutes to play when quarterback Bo Nix scored from 1 yard out. The other Auburn points came from long field goals off the leg of Anders Carlson.
“I think that our entire defense has kind of improved and gelled together as a unit,” Saban said. “All 11 guys are playing better. I think we play a little better in the back end.
“I think we got a little better pass rush. I think we are using more players now, which I think enhances everybody’s opportunities to have a role and be able to go out there and contribute.”
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn gave credit where credit is due.
“Bottom line, they were the better team tonight,” Malzahn said. “The first half we really didn't do anything in all three phases to create any kind of momentum. They're a very, very talented team.”
Nix was harassed throughout the game in the pocket by a torrid Alabama rush that kept the Auburn quarterback on the run. He completed 23-of-38 passes for 227 yards and threw two interceptions.
Nix didn’t hide his disappointment.
“I think it feels pretty terrible and it’s not very fun,” he said. “It just hurts because of everything I have put into it, everything I’ve done to get to this moment.
“To come up a lot short, it’s an awful feeling to be honest with you. I’ve never really been in this situation before. I can assure you we’ll continue to battle.”
The Tigers’ top receiving threat, Seth Williams, caught just three passes for 17 yards and dropped what would have been a 58-yard TD catch as he was running free behind the secondary right before halftime.
How bad was the running attack for Auburn? Little-used Mark-Antony Richards was the leading rusher with 57 yards on 14 carries after being inserted in the fourth quarter. Before Saturday, Richards had just carried the ball five times for 17 yards.
Alabama continues its quest for an SEC and national championship with a date at LSU next Saturday, while Auburn tries to get back on track at home against Texas A&M.
