No Saban, no problem for Tide in rout of rival Auburn

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama senior football players returned to the field after the game for a photo together inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

They certainly went out in style in their final home game with a 42-13 victory over arch-rival Auburn in the annual showdown on Saturday.

In the most unusual Iron Bowl setting in the storied history of the game – limited fans and Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban sitting at home due to COVID-19 – the end result really wasn’t that surprising.

The Crimson Tide (8-0), ranked No. 1 in the country, entered the game as a 24-point favorite and looked the part in dominating Auburn (5-3) from start to finish.

Saban, speaking on a Zoom conference following the game, praised the 17 seniors on the team.

“I have so much admiration for this senior class and all that they’ve done,” Saban said. “You know, this is one of the best classes of people. They have really good character and have inspired and impacted all the guys on our team in a really positive way.

“I am sure the players wanted to do a good job for them. I am really happy for our seniors and the great contribution that they have made in their career here. It is great for them to win the last game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.”