Northview product Jack Martin pulling double-duty with kickoffs and punting

Handling all of the kicking duties while at Northview High School was just the norm for Jack Martin.
Serving as the kickoff specialist and having recently been elevated to the No. 1 punter at Troy University brings more challenges for the Dothan native.
“I know football is football, but coming from high school and straight to college football, it’s a big difference,” Martin said. “There is a lot more on your plate. Like today (Tuesday), we focused on kickoffs. Tomorrow will be punting. So just go day by day and focus on skill sets.”
Give Martin, a sophomore, a gold star since taking over as the primary punter two games ago after splitting time with Kyle Coale.
On Saturday against Middle Tennessee, Martin punted four times for a 44.2 average – with a long of 54 yards. He also had two kickoffs for touchbacks and one that was fair caught.
Several weeks ago against Georgia Southern, he averaged 48.7 yards per punt on six tries with five landing inside the 20-yard line and four kicks traveling 50 yards or more. Also in that game, three of his four kickoffs went into the end zone for touchbacks and another was fair caught. He was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for those efforts.
Last Saturday against Middle Tennessee was the biggest challenge for Martin thus far as a punter. He was backed up inside the Trojans’ 5-yard line on his first three punts.
“That was really my first opportunity to have a backed up punt all season because I just started the past few games,” Martin said. “It was a little nerve-racking.”
On his first punt of the game standing at the Troy 3, Martin got off a booming 54-yard kick that was fair caught at the MTSU 29. On his second punt, Martin was backed up to the 1 when he got off a 44-yard punt which was also fair caught early in the second half. On his third punt, Martin was backed into the end zone, caught a high snap and got off a 40-yard kick under heavy pressure that was fair caught at the Blue Raiders’ 49.
“We were in a situation to where we needed three good punts and on the last one, I did bobble the snap, which is unacceptable,” Martin said. “We’ve been working on that this week again. Really just keeping my eyes disciplined and focusing on what I need to do to kick and block everything else out.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, Martin got off a 39-yarder that was fair caught.
Martin won the job as the kickoff specialist last year as a true freshman and has been strong in that part of his game. He’s now feeling much more comfortable in the additional role as a punter.
“In my opinion, and I think a lot of fellow kickers can vouch for me on this, I believe we all think punting takes a lot more skill,” Martin said. “You’re kicking a moving ball and having to catch.
“There is a lot going on in punting and you have to be able to do it at a fast level to be able to give your team the best opportunity and give the opposing team a long field to drive. You also have a rush coming at you, so you need to be able to perform at a fast level.”
Brian Blackmon, who serves as the Trojans’ special teams coach, is proud of Martin’s progress as a punter.
“Obviously his leg is extremely strong, but he has done so much work to get his operations times down to where you feel comfortable putting him out there,” Blackmon said. “Really proud of him and the work that he’s done.
“You feel really good that he can turn the field over and I think he showed that he could do that tonight (Saturday ). Jack is a guy who is a great player for us and will continue to be for a long time.”
