Northview product Jack Martin pulling double-duty with kickoffs and punting

“That was really my first opportunity to have a backed up punt all season because I just started the past few games,” Martin said. “It was a little nerve-racking.”

On his first punt of the game standing at the Troy 3, Martin got off a booming 54-yard kick that was fair caught at the MTSU 29. On his second punt, Martin was backed up to the 1 when he got off a 44-yard punt which was also fair caught early in the second half. On his third punt, Martin was backed into the end zone, caught a high snap and got off a 40-yard kick under heavy pressure that was fair caught at the Blue Raiders’ 49.

“We were in a situation to where we needed three good punts and on the last one, I did bobble the snap, which is unacceptable,” Martin said. “We’ve been working on that this week again. Really just keeping my eyes disciplined and focusing on what I need to do to kick and block everything else out.”

Midway through the fourth quarter, Martin got off a 39-yarder that was fair caught.

Martin won the job as the kickoff specialist last year as a true freshman and has been strong in that part of his game. He’s now feeling much more comfortable in the additional role as a punter.