Offensive linemen headline Alabama Crimson Tide's top-ranked signing class

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama made recruiting history before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

For the first time in the Nick Saban era, UA signed three of the top 10 offensive linemen in the nation in one recruiting class: No. 1 JC Latham, No. 2 Tommy Brockermeyer and No. 10 Terrence Ferguson. The addition of Tommy Brockermeyer’s twin brother James, the top center in the country, and a cast of defensive linemen gave UA a strong grasp of its future in the trenches as the early signing period began.

“We identified the needs that we had in this class early on, I think we got some really good players at each of those positions,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We’re really pleased to have this group of players become a part of our program and a part of our team.”

The additions along the offensive line were vital given UA’s current roster setup. While seniors have the option to come back for 2021, part of the NCAA’s bylaws passed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UA has three senior offensive line starters — Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown — with reasonable expectations of being drafted, making them less likely than others to return for an second senior season.