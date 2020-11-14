Prep Basketball: Eufaula girls rout Bullock County

Emmanuel Christian girls 44, Victory Christian 32: Ragom Vinson had 17 points and Emma Gurman 11 for Emmanuel Christian in the win.

Emmanuel Christian boys drop two: Emmanuel Christian lost to Amory (Miss.) 50-18 and to Victory Christian of Millbrook 42-28. No Warrior scored in double figures in either game.

Byne Invitational

Friday action

Wiregrass Kings boys 99, Chess Academy 39: Kane Helder had 21 points, Nolan Perry 13, Tanner White and both Christian and Andrew Miller had 10 points each to lead the Kings to the opening round win Friday night in Albany, Ga.

Aden Spann led in rebounds with seven and had a co-high three steals, while Bryson Treadaway had four assists and Perry three steals.

Byne Christian girls 46, Wiregrass Kings 16: The Kings fell to the host team on Friday 46-16.

Tayler Clouse had eight points, nine rebounds and three steals to lead the Kings. Grace Treadaway added five points, three assists and two steals.

Junior High Basketball

Providence Christian boys 54, Houston Academy 21: Pierce Boone had 16 points and Calvin McClintock 12 to lead Providence to the win on Saturday over the Raiders