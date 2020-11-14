Prep Basketball: Eufaula girls rout Bullock County

Class 6A powerhouse Eufaula opened the season with a dominating 93-7 win over Bullock County Saturday night.
Indiana signee Kaitlin Peterson had 33 points and 10 steals in the win. Zahria Hoskey earned a triple, double, scoring 23 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and seven steals. Jada Woods had 11 points and Denahria Hicks had eight points and six rebounds.
Eufaula boys 89, Bullock County 62: Four players scored in double figures to lead Eufaula to a season-opening win over Bullock County 89-62 Saturday night in Eufaula.
Josh Paige had 19 points, Caleb Paige 18, Tony Coleman 16 and Tyon Mitchell had 11 for Eufaula.
Charles Henderson boys 57, Carroll 38: On Friday night, Akeives Shorts had 29 points and Tay Knox 11 to lead Charles Henderson to the win.
L.A. Shider and Jordan Killings had eight points each to lead Carroll.
Falcons Invitational Tournament
Harvest Christian takes third place: Harvest Christian boys won the third-place game on Saturday, beating Trinity Christian of Oxford, 44-36.
Zavier Womack had 19 points and Ashton Peters 10 for Harvest Christian.
Amory (Miss.) 36, Harvest Christian 23: Jamiere Womack had 15 points in Harvest Christian’s loss.
Emmanuel Christian girls 44, Victory Christian 32: Ragom Vinson had 17 points and Emma Gurman 11 for Emmanuel Christian in the win.
Emmanuel Christian boys drop two: Emmanuel Christian lost to Amory (Miss.) 50-18 and to Victory Christian of Millbrook 42-28. No Warrior scored in double figures in either game.
Byne Invitational
Friday action
Wiregrass Kings boys 99, Chess Academy 39: Kane Helder had 21 points, Nolan Perry 13, Tanner White and both Christian and Andrew Miller had 10 points each to lead the Kings to the opening round win Friday night in Albany, Ga.
Aden Spann led in rebounds with seven and had a co-high three steals, while Bryson Treadaway had four assists and Perry three steals.
Byne Christian girls 46, Wiregrass Kings 16: The Kings fell to the host team on Friday 46-16.
Tayler Clouse had eight points, nine rebounds and three steals to lead the Kings. Grace Treadaway added five points, three assists and two steals.
Junior High Basketball
Providence Christian boys 54, Houston Academy 21: Pierce Boone had 16 points and Calvin McClintock 12 to lead Providence to the win on Saturday over the Raiders
