Prep basketball roundup: Daleville boys edge Geneva

Daleville benefitted from an 8-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter in beating Geneva 58-52 in boys basketball on Monday.
The Warhawks trailed 41-40 going to the final quarter.
Tomar Hobdy led the way with 18 points and 20 rebounds for Daleville. Jiggy Bogan added 16 points and nine rebounds and Sincere McKenzie scored 13 and had six steals.
Geneva was led by Tre’von Kemmerlin with 16 points.
Geneva County 66, Abbeville 35: Colby Fuller connected on seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Bulldogs (10-2, 2-0).
Emmanuel Henderson scored 13 and had five steals, and J’Quan Broxson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Pike Liberal Arts 61, Valiant Cross 29: Scott Cross had 23 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers, and Drew Nelson had nine points to lead Pike Liberal Arts (10-2), which had 10 players score in the win.
Malone (Fla.) 81, Houston County 58: Chrystian Perkins had 20 and Emmanuel Fluellen 13 to lead the Lions in the loss.
Varsity girls
Geneva 54, Daleville 16: All 10 players scored in the win for Geneva, which improved to 8-6 on the season.
Glenwood 52, Lakeside School 31: The fifth-ranked Chiefs fell to top-ranked Glenwood on the road. Emily Nix led Lakeside (7-4) with 11 points.
Junior Varsity
Geneva County boys 43, Abbeville 39: David Payne scored 24 and Jose Martinez 11 for the Bulldogs.
Lakeside teams fall: The Lakeside girls junior varsity team fell to Glenwood 28-25 and the boys to the Gators 44-28. No details were available.