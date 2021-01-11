Prep basketball roundup: Daleville boys edge Geneva

Daleville benefitted from an 8-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter in beating Geneva 58-52 in boys basketball on Monday.

The Warhawks trailed 41-40 going to the final quarter.

Tomar Hobdy led the way with 18 points and 20 rebounds for Daleville. Jiggy Bogan added 16 points and nine rebounds and Sincere McKenzie scored 13 and had six steals.

Geneva was led by Tre’von Kemmerlin with 16 points.

Geneva County 66, Abbeville 35: Colby Fuller connected on seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Bulldogs (10-2, 2-0).

Emmanuel Henderson scored 13 and had five steals, and J’Quan Broxson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Pike Liberal Arts 61, Valiant Cross 29: Scott Cross had 23 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers, and Drew Nelson had nine points to lead Pike Liberal Arts (10-2), which had 10 players score in the win.

Malone (Fla.) 81, Houston County 58: Chrystian Perkins had 20 and Emmanuel Fluellen 13 to lead the Lions in the loss.

