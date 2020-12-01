Prep Bowling: Dothan boys finish second at quad meet

The Dothan boys bowling team defeated Sidney Lanier and Prattville, but lost to Stanhope during a quad meet at Bama Lanes in Montgomery Tuesday night.

Dothan finished the meet with a 1,164 scores, edging out Prattville (1,128) and well ahead of Sidney Lanier (748). Stanhope, though, shot a 1,263 to earn the top score at the meet.

In girls action, Dothan fell to Stanhope Elmore 1,288 to 998.

Leading the Dothan boys team was Landon Conrad with a 174 traditional score. Chase Allsup followed with a 151. Gavin Hendershott had a 133 and Alex Thagard had a 132.

The Dothan girls were led by Jalia Fleming with a 166 and Natalie Turner with a 141. Rayleigh Thagard had a 127.