Prep Football
Ashford edges Houston County in overtime
Devontrez Blake scored on a 3-yard run in overtime and added two-point conversion run to give Ashford a 14-12 win over county rival Houston County and Yellow Jacket first-year head coach Robin Tyra his first win.
Ashford scored with 1:35 left in regulation to force the game into overtime tied at 6-6. The Yellow Jackets scored on an Ian Lambert 2-yard touchdown run.
Houston County scored on the extra period’s opening possession on a 10-yard Sawyer Harris touchdown pass to Chason Harvell on the second play.
Ashford matched it with Blake’s touchdown run on third down then won it on the two-point conversion.
Houston County seized a 6-0 lead with four minutes to go in the first half on a Jeremiah Hardick 25-yard run.
Dale County 45, Headland 18: For Headland, Andre Galloway scored on an 85 yard run and Luke Nelson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Connor Clark in the second quarter and Jaxson Williams scored on a 3-yard run in the final quarter.
Galloway finished with 162 yards rushing and the one TD on 17 carries.
Samson 56, Zion Chapel 12: Braxton Brooks rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns and added a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to pace the Tigers (3-2) over Zion Chapel (0-5).
Jacob Branch threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Merritt Wyrosdick and also scored on a 23-yard run. Blade Davis had a rushing touchdown and a 32-yard interception return among the other Tiger scores.
Francisco Laureano was 6-of-7 on extra-point kicks and also scored off a two-point conversion off a fake extra-point kick.
Levi Mills caught a touchdown pass from JD Finger and Finger caught a TD pass from Brockston Bragg for the two Zion Chapel scores.
Chambers Academy 44, Pike Liberal Arts 25: In an AISA top-four showdown in LaFayette, host No. 2 Chambers downed No. 4 Pike Liberal Arts 44-25.
The Rebels (6-0) raced to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter and maintained control over the Patriots (4-1).
Aaron Greenwood scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter for Pike Lib and Jay Taylor caught touchdown passes of 51 and 46 yards from Mayes White in the second quarter. Mario Davenport caught a 2-yard pass in the fourth quarter for the other Patriot score.
White completed 5-of-21 for 186 yards with three scores and rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries. Taylor caught three passes for 114 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Peyton Dicks had 11 tackles and K.C. Bradford had eight stops. Davenport recovered a fumble.
Crenshaw Christian 50, Lakeside School 6: The Chiefs fell on the road at Crenshaw in an AISA Class A, Region 1 game, dropping to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in region.
Jeremiah Bowick scored on a 4-yard run for the Chiefs' touchdown.
Crenshaw Christian improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in region.
Eufaula 35, Stanhope Elmore 13: Eufaula improved to 4-2 with the win. No details were available.
Williamson 30, Charles Henderson 0: Charles Henderson fell to 0-4 with the loss. No details were available.
