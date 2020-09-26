Prep Football: Ashford edges Houston County in overtime

Samson 56, Zion Chapel 12: Braxton Brooks rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns and added a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to pace the Tigers (3-2) over Zion Chapel (0-5).

Jacob Branch threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Merritt Wyrosdick and also scored on a 23-yard run. Blade Davis had a rushing touchdown and a 32-yard interception return among the other Tiger scores.

Francisco Laureano was 6-of-7 on extra-point kicks and also scored off a two-point conversion off a fake extra-point kick.

Levi Mills caught a touchdown pass from JD Finger and Finger caught a TD pass from Brockston Bragg for the two Zion Chapel scores.

Chambers Academy 44, Pike Liberal Arts 25: In an AISA top-four showdown in LaFayette, host No. 2 Chambers downed No. 4 Pike Liberal Arts 44-25.

The Rebels (6-0) raced to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter and maintained control over the Patriots (4-1).

Aaron Greenwood scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter for Pike Lib and Jay Taylor caught touchdown passes of 51 and 46 yards from Mayes White in the second quarter. Mario Davenport caught a 2-yard pass in the fourth quarter for the other Patriot score.