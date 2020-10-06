Prep football notebook: Bragging rights on line for Providence Christian vs. Houston Academy

On paper, both Houston Academy and Providence Christian are both struggling teams.
That won’t mean anything Friday night when the two northwest Dothan city private schools play for bragging rights for the 13th time – and believe it or not with a potential state playoff berth position also in the mix despite their combined 4-8 overall record and 1-5 region mark.
The teams play at Houston Academy’s Northcutt Field. The game, as of early Tuesday morning, was still scheduled for Friday night despite the possibility of inclement weather, said HA’s Head of School, Dr. Scott Phillipps.
Both teams enter with 2-4 overall records with HA at 1-2 in Class 3A, Region 2 play and PCS 0-3 in the region. The two and New Brockton (1-3 in region) are battling for the fourth and final playoff spot behind the top three region teams (Opp, Slocomb and Wicksburg) and ahead of Daleville (0-4 in region).
As fate would have had it, the remaining schedule not only has the HA-Providence game, but both teams playing New Brockton, so whoever wins two of the games in the rotation will likely finish with the playoff spot.
Houston Academy also has a game left with Wicksburg and Providence Christian a game with Daleville.
However, all that is a side note to series bragging rights.
Providence Christian has owned those lately with a series-record five straight wins, mostly by lopsided margins, including last year’s 42-7 win. Overall, PCS leads the series 7-5, including 3-2 at Northcutt Field, site of this week’s game.
Houston Academy enters after an off week. The Raiders, though, had a strong performance the week before, leading Class 1A No. 10 Florala to the final seconds before losing 40-35.
The Raiders overcame a 34-21 deficit to seize a 35-34 lead on a Kaydn Mitchell 30-yard touchdown run and an 85-yard Mitchell to Will Wells touchdown pass, the latter following a goal-line stand. Florala, though, blocked a late punt then scored on a touchdown pass with 5.7 seconds left to snatch the victory.
Mitchell had a big night for HA, throwing two touchdown passes to Wells, adding a 44-yarder earlier in the game, and rushing for three touchdowns (2, 1 and 30).
Providence Christian, meanwhile, upset Class 2A No. 9 Elba 27-20 two weeks ago, but lost to Class 3A No. 10 ranked Opp 34-12 last week.
Grant Weatherford and Gus Goldsborough both had a rushing touchdown for the Eagles last week.
Playoff-bound: Opp clinched a state playoff berth with its win over Providence Christian, becoming the first team in the Dothan Eagle coverage area do so.
The Bobcats improved to 4-0 in Class 3A, Region 2. With two region games left, the worse Opp can do is 4-2 and the bottom three teams in the seven-team region can’t catch them.
G.W. Long off, but secures bid: G.W. Long has the week off thanks to a Cottonwood forfeit because of COVID-19 issues, but the Rebels will officially clinch a state playoff berth in the process.
The forfeit puts the Rebels at 4-0 in Class 2A, Region 2 with two games left and though fifth-place Houston County (1-2 in region) could still technically tie G.W. Long, the Rebels have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lions.
Seeking playoff spots: A handful of area teams can clinch state playoff berths with a win this week.
Those teams include Carroll, Rehobeth, Slocomb, Wicksburg, Abbeville Christian and Lakeside School.
Enterprise, Eufaula and the Abbeville-Elba winner can put themselves in extremely good position for a potential state playoff berth.
Rushing one week, passing the next: A week after setting a school record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a game, Northside Methodist’s Cason Eubanks went out and set the school record for passing yards and touchdowns in a game last week.
Eubanks threw for 330 yards and six touchdowns in the Knights’ 49-42 win over Cottondale (Fla.), which tied the third most points in the seven-year history of the sport at the school.
Eubanks, whose 330 yards came on 14-of-17 passing, surpassed the previous high of 290 he set earlier this year against Providence Christian, while the six TDs passed the previous mark of four set by Bauer Sharp in a 2018 game against Lee-Scott Academy.
Rehobeth earns Spotlight honor: Rehobeth’s last-play game-winning score and drive in last week’s 19-16 win over Greenville captured the top honor in the latest AHSAA Prep Spotlight.
Rehobeth quarterback Peyton Stephens sprinted 6 yards for a touchdown on that final play to cap a two-score rally in the final minutes.
Rehobeth trailed 16-7 with less than three minutes left before Mason Rivers scored on a short run with 2:06 left to cut the deficit to three. After an unsuccessful onside kick, the Rebels forced a Greenville punt and had the ball at its own 31 with just over a minute left.
Rehobeth pulled out the hook-and-ladder play on the first snap with Stephens passing to Rivers, who caught the pass and pitched back to Brandon Austin, who took it down the Rebels sideline to the Greenville 36 before being tackled.
Eventually, Rehobeth had the ball at the 6-yard line with 7.6 seconds left and Stephens earned his game-winning TD run.
Brotherly connection for the win: Geneva brothers Damion and Trevon Kemmerlin earned AHSAA Prep Spotlight praise under the milestone category for a game-winning play in a Panther win last week.
Facing a fourth-and-15 with 35 seconds remaining, Damion connected on a 29-yard touchdown pass Trevon to give the Panthers a 26-21 comeback win over Straughn. Geneva rallied from a 21-6 halftime deficit with a 39-yard TD pass between the brothers earlier in the second half helping the rally.
Passing in the Spotlight: Three area players – Opp’s Hal Smithart, Northside Methodist’s Cason Eubanks and Eufaula’s Hess Horne – were honored in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight for passing.
Smithart was 27-of-41 passing for 367 yards and two touchdowns (23 and 25 yards) and added two touchdowns rushing (1 and 6 yards) in the Bobcats’ 34-12 win over Providence Christian. He had 26 yards rushing to finish with 393 total yards.
Eubanks completed 14-of-17 passes for 330 yards and six touchdowns in the Knights’ 49-42 win over Cottondale (Fla.). He tossed a go-ahead 30-yard touchdown pass midway in the fourth quarter.
Horne accounted for five touchdowns and 276 yards in the Tigers’ 44-13 win over Valley. He was 13-of-19 passing for 263 yards and four scores and added 13 yards on just three carries with a 1-yard TD sneak.
One rushing standout: The area had one player honored for rushing in the Prep Spotlight – Elba’s Jacquez Prince, who rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another to help the Tigers to a 50-22 over previously unbeaten Geneva County. He finished with 152 yards rushing and scored on runs of 25, 18 and 21 yards. His touchdown pass was for 19 yards.
Five standouts in receiving: Five coverage area players were honored for receiving – Opp’s Lane Ballard, Geneva County’s Colby Fuller, Eufaula’s Ethan Black and Northside Methodist’s Kennard Miller and Tyler Smalls.
Ballard caught 10 passes for 189 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass, in the Bobcats’ 34-12 win over Providence Christian.
Fuller hauled in four pass receptions for 172 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown, in a 50-22 loss to Elba.
Black snagged five receptions for 155 yards with a touchdown of 59 yards in the Tigers’ 44-13 win over Valley.
Miller had six catches for 137 yards and two scores, and Smalls had 112 receiving yards with three touchdowns in the Knights’ 49-42 win over Cottondale (Fla).
Five defensive stars: Five local players were honored for defensive play in the Spotlight – Abbeville’s Rico Dozier and Jayven Anderson, Rehobeth’s Dustin Roberts and Trychon McHellon and Northside Methodist’s Carter Stevens.
Dozier earned 18 tackles and Anderson 14 in Abbeville’s 32-22 win over Ariton. Dozier also scored on a 25-yard run and three 2-point conversions.
Roberts had 12 tackles and McHellon 11 tackles and a sack in Rehobeth’s 19-16 win over Greenville.
Stevens delivered 11 tackles to lead Northside Methodist on defense in a 49-42 win over Cottondale (Fla.).
Two special teams standouts: Two players – Abbeville’s Randy Glanton and G.W. Long’s Kobie Stringer – were honored on special teams in the Prep Spotlight.
Glanton returned a kickoff 75 for a touchdown to break open a close game and help the Yellow Jackets to a 32-22 win over Ariton. He also caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter as Abbeville took the lead after being tied 16-16 at the half.
Stringer returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown and tossed three TD passes to help G.W. Long rout Zion Chapel 56-0. He played only one quarter in the game and completed 3-of-4 passes for 52 yards with all three passes going for touchdowns. He rushed one time for 20 yards.
