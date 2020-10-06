Prep football notebook: Bragging rights on line for Providence Christian vs. Houston Academy

On paper, both Houston Academy and Providence Christian are both struggling teams.

That won’t mean anything Friday night when the two northwest Dothan city private schools play for bragging rights for the 13th time – and believe it or not with a potential state playoff berth position also in the mix despite their combined 4-8 overall record and 1-5 region mark.

The teams play at Houston Academy’s Northcutt Field. The game, as of early Tuesday morning, was still scheduled for Friday night despite the possibility of inclement weather, said HA’s Head of School, Dr. Scott Phillipps.

Both teams enter with 2-4 overall records with HA at 1-2 in Class 3A, Region 2 play and PCS 0-3 in the region. The two and New Brockton (1-3 in region) are battling for the fourth and final playoff spot behind the top three region teams (Opp, Slocomb and Wicksburg) and ahead of Daleville (0-4 in region).

As fate would have had it, the remaining schedule not only has the HA-Providence game, but both teams playing New Brockton, so whoever wins two of the games in the rotation will likely finish with the playoff spot.

Houston Academy also has a game left with Wicksburg and Providence Christian a game with Daleville.