PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Changes the norm during this season

One of the most grueling and toughest high school football seasons ever in Alabama has entered the final week of regular-season play.

A season some speculated might not get off the ground has made it to its 11th and final week, fighting through the coronavirus and weather issues with many weekly changes.

The Wiregrass was no exception.

Of the 33 Alabama teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area, there were 94 schedule changes over the 11 weeks between cancellations, added games and date and game site changes – an average of 8.5 changes a week.

The majority of those changes – 44 – were cancelled games because of COVID – an average of four per week. The 44 cancellations include Barbour County’s complete schedule being wiped out by its decision in mid-summer not to play this year. It also included six games Dothan High had lined up before and during the season that eventually got canceled.

Eleven games were added to the schedule to replace games lost during the season and seven games, including all five home contests for Zion Chapel, were moved to bigger stadiums to help allow more fans to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions at its local stadium.