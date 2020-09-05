Prep Football Roundup: Fast start helps Raiders roll to win over Daleville

Houston Academy seized a 31-6 halftime lead and stayed in control in winning at Class 3A, Region 2 contest at Daleville in high school football action Friday night.
J.T. Ackerman scored on a 27-yard run, Sheldon Ott on a 4-yard run, Will Pitchford on a 3-yard run and Kadyn Mitchell on a 10-yard run in the first half, which also featured a 31-yard Judson Lisenby field goal and four extra-point kicks.
Ott scored on a 2-yard run and Mitchell on a 1-yard run in the second half.
For Daleville, Cedreon Wiley scored on a 46-yard run in the first half and Sincere McKenzie scored on runs of 10 and 3 yards in the second half. Cam Giles scored on a two-point conversion after the last TD.
The Raiders improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in region play. Daleville dropped to 0-3 and 0-1.
Headland 27, Central-Hayneville 8: The Rams got their first win under head coach Toby Greene in their third game of the season, beating Central-Hayneville 27-8.
Ty Dailey scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and Carter Williams scored on a scoop and score return of 45 yards in the second quarter.
The Rams increased the margin to 27-0 in the third quarter on a 3-yard Andre Galloway touchdown run and a Luke Nelson 54-yard run.
The Lions scored in the fourth quarter on a fumble return of a Ram bad snap.
Ariton 35, Houston County 20: The Purple Cats roared to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled to the win.
Ian Senn completed 4-of-4 passes for 99 yards with two touchdowns and Hayes Floyd threw a 34-yard TD pass. Cade Webb and Landon Thrash caught the other TD passes. Floyd added a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, Christian Junghauns had eight tackles and Trevor McLaughlin and Dewayne Riley both had seven tackles each.
Senn was a perfect 5-of-5 on extra-point kicks.
For Houston County, Kenzerick Barber rushed for two touchdowns and Kahleel Johnson one.
Abbeville 38, Zion Chapel 0: Abbeville seized a 32-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, scoring on five of its first six plays in the win.
Randy Glanton, playing after learning his grandmother passed away earlier in the morning, rushed only three times, but each for a touchdown and totaled 148 yards. His cousin, Randy Glanton, added a 50-yard touchdown run. Rico Dozier and Cameron Jones added rushing scores for the Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0).
Slocomb 63, Northside Methodist 20: Cason Eubanks threw touchdown passes of 60 and 34 yards to Kennard Miller and added an 8-yard scoring run to account for the Knights’ scoring in a 63-20 loss Friday night to Slocomb at Ozark’s Matthews Stadium.
Opp 43, New Brockton 16: The Gamecocks fell in their season opener to Opp 43-16.
JaMarcus Brown scored on a 8-yard run to put the Gamecocks (0-1) up 7-0 early, but Opp scored 43 straight, including 26 by halftime, to take control.
Andrew Cashin earned a safety and Kaden Cupp had a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for New Brockton. Jacob Bustamante converted both point after touchdown kicks in the game.
Cupp completed 8-of-16 passing for 96 yards and Brown rushed for 69 yards on 17 attempts for New Brockton. Brandon Johnson caught three passes for 14 yards and Damarion Holt had two receptions for 41 yards.
Defensively, Avery Weed, Jordan Tacey and Tre Boland all had five unassisted tackles and one assisted tackle, while Julian Noble had four unassisted and two assisted stops. Boland added a fumble recovery and Colton Marsh an interception.
Florala 44, Samson 0: Florala overpowered Samson, which had to play without five key players who were out for the game.
Florala improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in Class 1A, Region 2, while Samson dropped to 1-1 and 0-1.
Lakeside School 42, Cornerstone Christian 0: Lakeside’s trip to Columbiana was a winning one as the Chiefs rolled to a 42-0 win over the Cornerstone Christian Chargers in an AISA Class A, Region 1 game Friday night.
Darion Smith rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Jeremiah Bowick earned 118 and a touchdown for the Chiefs (1-1 overall, 1-0 in region play). Willis Jackson added 84 yards and a touchdown. Chris Martin scored on a 21-yard run. Both Smith and Jackson also scored on a two-point conversion in the game.
Tyler Culpepper completed only one pass in two attempts, but the completion was a 37-yard TD pass to Hunter Jay.
Culpepper had an interception on defense for Lakeside.
